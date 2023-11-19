‘No way admitting to rape allegation’, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on lawsuit settlement with Cassie

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie’s lawsuit settlement came as a surprise for many. Just a day after filing an explosive claim against the Bad Boy Record founder, which could have taken a toll on his career, Casandra Ventura chose to ‘resolve this matter amicably’. Diddy's attorney did, however, clarify in a statement that his client is not in any way admitting guilt to the accusations as a result of this deal.

‘Just so we’re clear’, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on lawsuit settlement

Diddy, subjected the R&B singer, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape, she said in her suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan.(AFP)

In a statement to Page six, Diddy’s attorney Ben Brafman said “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

The statement came hours later the rape and abuse lawsuit against the artist was dropped by his ex-partner and singer Cassie. The duo mutually decided to settle the case outside the court.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control over, I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” said Cassie on the matter.

The statement was issued in response to social media posts alleging that the CEO of Revolt had opted to provide monetary compensation in return for the singer withdrawing the case. It seemed to indicate that such an agreement may be seen as an admission of guilt, which could have a negative impact on the singer's career.

According to Ventura's legal complaint, in 2018, not long after she attempted to break up with Combs, he broke into her home and sexually assaulted her. Charges in the case against Combs and the other defendants include sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual assault, gender-motivated violence, etc.

The Lawsuit filed on Friday gained significant traction as celebs like 50 Cent, Yung Joc, Aubrey O’Day and more came in support of the singer. Prior to this, Ventura also asked for undisclosed monetary damages.