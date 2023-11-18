‘Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly punch, beat, kick Cassie’, bruised face of the singer resurfaces amid rape allegations

For the founder of Bad Boy Records, the issue is far from over, as shocking allegations keep coming to light. On November 17, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs, her longtime former partner. Rape and pressure to interact with male prostitutes are among the charges made against the CEO of Revolt In addition, a past photo of Cassie that showed her with broken lips, swollen eyes, and a bandage on her head has surfaced. Cassie and Diddy

Old picture of Cassie with busted lip resurfaces amid rape allegations against Diddy

On November 18, just one day after Cassie filed an explosive lawsuit against her ex-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs, a photo of her leaked on social media, showing a cut and bruised face.

Her management organization had earlier stated that the singer's ATV accident was the reason behind the situation. In the October 2014 Instagram photo, taken while returning from Dubai, the Me & U singer smiled while sporting shades. Her forehead appeared to have been bruised, but bandages covered the wound. There was a big cut on her lip as well. The post was deleted later.

The image reappeared on social media after fans noticed a link between it and Diddy's alleged history of rape and physical violence with the singer.

As per Cassie’s lawsuit, obtained by Pagesix“Over the next decade, multiple times each year, Mr. Combs would violently beat Ms. Ventura, leaving bruises on her body,”. The charges further read “After every instance in which he beat Ms. Ventura, Mr. Combs used his money and power to orchestrate extensive efforts to hide the evidence of his abuse, including by hiding Ms. Ventura in hotels for days at a time to let her bruises heal.”

The American rapper, musician, and record producer has been accused of sexual assault. Cassie also claimed in the lawsuit that Diddy had broken into her apartment in 2018 and sexually assaulted her.