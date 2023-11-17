50 Cent to Yung Joc, celebs speak out against Diddy over rape charges, 'he got Cassie's head shaved'

Sean “Diddy” Combs has landed deep into trouble after former partner Casandra Ventura pressed rape and abuse charges against him. While Diddy's legal team has refuted these allegations and attempted to flip the narrative, multiple celebrities have taken to social media to express their support for the You & Me singer. From 50 Cent to Aubrey O’Day, Yung Joc, and so on, celebs are making explosive comments against the CEO of Revolt. Sean Diddy has many business interests other than music.

Yung Joc's old video resurfaces

Following Cassie's lawsuit alleging abuse and rape by Sean "Diddy" Combs, an old video of Yung Joc has appeared online. In the video, Yung talks about how Cassie allegedly shaved her head because of the rapper's influence, while he was present there and witnessed it all. “I was watching Puff … Puff jumped up. Me and Cassie sitting next to each other, my wife right here, Cassie right here. The n—a jumped off the bar, came over there, and said, ‘Yo, yo Cassie. Tomorrow, I want you to shave the side of your head,'

He continued by saying that he was shocked by Cassie's reaction and didn't think she would take this seriously. “So, I was looking at Cassie and I was like, ‘You not ’bout to do that are you?'” the “Love & Hip Hop” star allegedly asked at the time. “She said, ‘Well, I mean, whatever Sean wants, I’m gonna do.'”

50 Cent takes a dig at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sharing a blank expression selfie of himself, the Disco Inferno rapper and singer said “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO,”. For the unversed, Diddy added ‘love’ to his name in 2021. His tendency to be highly critical of Diddy is well known. It was actually no surprise to his fans when he commented on the shocking lawsuit because his frequent criticism of Combs has been so deeply rooted.

Aubrey O’Day backs Casandra in rape case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

American singer and rapper Aubrey O’Day has extended her full support to Cassie. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Aubrey said “I’m in complete support of her,”. Not only this, but she also took to her social media to clarify her stance.

Aubrey had previously declared herself appreciative of not receiving training from Diddy. “You know, I have such a love-hate with it all because I don’t think I would’ve been able to be so successful in so many other areas had I not been trained under Diddy,” she told host Alex Cooper. He was the hardest person that you can work for, and it was torture. And not the work part of it, but the other stuff — mind games.”