Amid legal battle, Nora Fatehi replaces Jacqueline in Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk as T-Series takes over: Sources

It looks like the ongoing legal battle between Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez has now spilled into their professional space as well. Reliable sources confirm that Nora has replaced Jacqueline in Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, touted to be India's first extreme sports film, also starring Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. The switch happened after T-Series, which has been pushing Nora as its poster girl, took over the production of Crakk. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi on why filmmakers don’t want to cast her in lead roles: ‘Only four girls are getting projects nonstop’)

Nora replaces Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez has been replace by Nora Fatehi in Crakk

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacqueline had started filming for Crakk in Poland in October last year. This was her first project after returning to work post the row involving conman Suresh Chandrashekhar.

However, reliable sources now confirm that she's been replaced by Nora in the film. The switch seemingly happened after T-Series took over the production of Crakk, that was initially being produced only by Vidyut Jammwal's home production Action Hero Films.

Nora and Jacqueline's legal battle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora had filed a case against Jacqueline and several media outlets for spreading defamatory content against her in relation to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora appeared before the Patiala High Court earlier this month and said, "They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The reason why I have filed this case is because of the ongoing ED case against Sukesh who was accused of conning a sum of ₹200 crore that I have nothing to do with and neither do I know anything,"

Nora further alleged that Jacqueline and the media outlets are “acting in connivance with each other” and accused the fellow actor of “prolonged and unnecessary harassment” through her statement to the media on why Nora was listed as a witness in the case. The statement of another witness in the matter will be recorded in the month of September.

About Crakk

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Crakk is being directed by Aditya Datt who previously helmed Himesha Reshammiya-starrer 2005 romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Crakk will mark Aditya's second collaboration with Vidyut after the 2019 action thriller Commando 3.

Vidyut will be “seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own," as per a statement. "This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence a movie on extreme sports from India,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop