Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that his government would soon unveil a special Odia cinema policy and establish a film training institute for the industry's revival. Odisha to unveil cinema policy, establish film training institute soon: Majhi

Majhi made the announcement while attending a special seminar on Odia cinema on Friday.

He also suggested that filmmakers create movies on themes from Lord Jagannath and the Odia culture that has developed around him, the maritime history of Kalinga, tribal culture, stories of people's struggle during natural calamities such as cyclones and floods, and the joys and sorrows of rural Odisha.

He held an elaborate discussion with eminent personalities and artistes from the cine world on the current condition and future of Odia cinema.

"We will soon implement a new film policy aiming to create Odia cinema's own identity," he said.

"Cinema is not just a medium of entertainment; it is a true reflection of the memory, culture, thoughts and soul of a nation," Majhi said.

Commenting on the popularity of Odia cinema, the chief minister said Odia movies should not be copied from elsewhere but should have their own voice and place.

The seminar also discussed plans to boost film tourism by promoting scenic locations such as Chilika, Konark, and Koraput as primary shooting destinations. Additionally, the proposal suggests launching an international film festival of Odisha to showcase local talent to the world.

The chief minister said the cinema made on the theme of Odia life, culture, tradition, would attract viewers. Therefore, he said, there is a need for a film training institute in Odisha to impart skills in film production.

Such an institute would be set up in Odisha, he said.

Majhi alleged that the previous BJD government, during its 24-year-long rule in the state, made no contribution towards the Odia film industry.

"Now, an Odia Asmita government has been formed, which is committed to upholding the state's culture, tradition and pride. Money will never be a barrier for the development of Odia films, and a strong film infrastructure will be created in the state very soon," he said.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj said the Odia film industry will play an important role in the centenary year of Odisha's statehood in 2036.

Korei MLA and actor Akash Das Nayak, Digpahandi MLA and actor Siddhant Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Sashwat Mishra, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Director Vijay Ketan Upadhyay and Odisha Sahitya Academy secretary Chandrashekhar Hota also took part in the discussion.

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