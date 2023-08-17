Oh My Gadar: Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for the ‘greatest week’ in film history

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Thursday to post a video dedicated to both his latest film OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, that released on the same day last week on August 11. He thanked the audiences for showing up in huge numbers for both films in what became the “greatest week in film history.” (Also Read: Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bholaa Shankar collectively break all time Indian BO records, mint ₹390 crore)

Akshay Kumar's post for Oh My Gadar

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 released on August 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay gave a Bollywood spin to Barbenheimer by calling the clash between OMG 2 and Gadar 2 Oh My Gadar. He then thanked audience members for allowing both films to run smoothly at the box office.

Akshay wrote in the caption, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! Pyaar aur aabhar (Love and gratitude) (folded hands emoji) #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas.”

Along with this caption, he posted a video showcasing a montage of the positive reviews and box office numbers of OMG 2, along with rushes of the film. The audio has Akshay singing Udd Jaa Kale Kaava, the popular romantic song from Gadar 2. Akshay's character actually sings this track in a scene with Pankaj Tripathi from OMG 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 box office

After a huge ₹ 55 crore collection on Independence Day, Gadar 2 had a dip on Wednesday, but still managed to cross the coveted ₹250 crore mark. The film is expected to cross the ₹ 300 crore mark soon as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer had a major dip on Wednesday after registering a spike in collection on Independence Day. It added ₹7.75 crore on Wednesday. OMG 2 is now at ₹80 crore and is likely to cross the ₹100 crore mark this weekend.

Earlier, when Sunny was asked about the clash of both films, he said, “Jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo (Why must people compare a good film with others. Films that have no comparison should not be pitted against each other).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON