6 gritty thrillers on JioHotstar that will keep you glued to the screen

Who does not like a good thriller? When done well, it can keep the viewer invested till the very end. JioHotstar has a bunch of titles in this genre across languages to choose from. Here are our picks:

A Different Man

Neeraj Pandey started his directorial career with A Wednesday in 2008.

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If Charlie Kaufman-esque existential thrillers are your forte, then A Different Man must be on the watchlist first! Twisted and darkly hilarious, A Different Man revolves around an isolated actor with neurofibromatosis (a sort of facial disfigurement), who undergoes a medical procedure that makes him look completely different (conventionally handsome). But his anxieties return when he sees another actor with the same condition as his, but without an iota of self-pity. Sebastian Stan is miles away from Bucky Barnes in this, and this might be one of his most underrated performances.

A Different Man won Sebastian Stan a Golden Globe Award!

Kishkindha Kaandam

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{{^usCountry}} No one is daring, experimenting or even trying to take risks like the new-gen filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. Kishkindha Kaandam, the recent mystery-drama film from Dinjith Ayyathan, is an incredible thriller that dares the viewer to look more closely and confront generational trauma without being preachy. It revolves around an ageing patriarch (Appu Pillai) and his forest officer son (Ajay Chandran) as they search for a missing gun that ultimately hides a dark family secret. A Wednesday! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No one is daring, experimenting or even trying to take risks like the new-gen filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. Kishkindha Kaandam, the recent mystery-drama film from Dinjith Ayyathan, is an incredible thriller that dares the viewer to look more closely and confront generational trauma without being preachy. It revolves around an ageing patriarch (Appu Pillai) and his forest officer son (Ajay Chandran) as they search for a missing gun that ultimately hides a dark family secret. A Wednesday! {{/usCountry}}

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Before Neeraj Pandey made it big with films like Baby and Special 26, he debuted with a gripping film in 2008. Titled A Wednesday!, the fast-paced suspense thriller charts the frantic showdown that begins when Police Commissioner Prakash Rathod (Anupam Kher) receives a call from an unidentified man who calls himself a "common man" (Naseeruddin Shah). He claims to have planted four bombs in different parts of Mumbai and then gives a shocking ultimatum. Brilliantly written and performed, this is one of those films that keeps the viewer on the edge throughout.

Jaws

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Jaws is one such cult classic that continues to thrill and entertain in equal measure, in a twisted way. It marked the arrival of a certain Steven Spielberg, and scared an entire generation (and more) of sharks. When a giant great white shark terrorises a New England beach town, Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches. But Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) says no, because he fears losing tourist money for the Independence Day holiday. That results in unprecedented chaos and tragedy.

Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien in a still from Send Help.

Send Help

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Send Help is a recent release you might have missed in theatres, now available to watch on the platform. Rachel McAdams is great in it, and tortures poor Dylan O'Brien, who plays the most insufferable man-child on screen. He is the boss who treats his undervalued corporate strategist, Linda, with disrespect. But the power dynamics shift dramatically when both survive on an island after a plane crash and have to survive with one another. Expect no romance, but blood, vomit and a deadly battle of wits.

Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad is the best example of a police procedural crime thriller done right. Mammootty plays Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) George Martin, who assembles a unit to crack a massive cross-country manhunt. The crime? The film begins with that, showing a brutal home invasion as well as the murder of an NRI businessman. Kannur Squad is a sharp, fast-paced thriller which delivers a meticulous investigation with authenticity.