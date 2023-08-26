All about Eiichiro Oda's ‘One Piece’ live-action release date on Netflix, trailer and more

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has been adapted into a live-action series by Netflix and the trailer was released in July. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda have developed the Netflix series. Interestingly, Oda is also involved in the making of the Netflix series. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Screenshot from the trailer of ONE PIECE(YouTube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, fans are perplexed whether the live-action series will follow the storyline of manga or anime. The manga contains 1090 chapters.

As per reports, the first eight episodes of the series will cover the entirety of the East Blue Saga of "One Piece." It means 95 chapters of the manga and a minimum of 45 anime episodes will get covered in the episodes.

One Piece has been a very popular pirate based manga which has sold more than 516 million copies. It's anime version also has tremendous fan following across the globe and is loved greatly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Al Pacino spotted with Noor Alfallah as he teams up for Bad Bunny's music video

What is Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece about?

One Piece will see fictional character Monkey D. Luffy in lead role as he tries to find the legendary One Piece treasure and gets involved in adventures with the pirates. Luffy has his own loyal gang of Straw Hat pirates- Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji.