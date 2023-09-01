Amid divorce 2.0 with Kim Zolciak, her husband Kroy Biermann requests court to sell their Georgia home

Amid their ongoing divorce 2.0, Kroy Biermann has requested court to put his and Kim Zolciak’s property on Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia, for sale.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak(File Photo)

According to a report by Us Weekly , Biermann’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, gave a statement on the matter on Thursday.

"He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately. If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point,” said Bergstrom.

As per court documents, Biermann has requested that proceeds of the sale “be placed in escrow.” Notably, their Georgia home was facing foreclosure proceedings in February-March this year but the couple managed to cancel the auction. The foreclosure proceedings were initiated after the couple had defaulted on their mortgage.

As per the report, the couple had come to an agreement with the financial institution Truist. They agreed to make their mortgage payments every month for three months and if they did so, the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of their loan and foreclosure would be avoided.

Earlier, there were also reports of them owing the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

The couple underwent a divorce drama earlier but had patched up differences to give themselves another chance. As per the latest court documents, Kroy has stated their marriage to be “irretrievably broken.”

The pair met at a charity event in May 2010. They got married and had 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger. In 2013, Kroy adopted Kim's two daughters namely Brielle and Ariana from her previous marriage.