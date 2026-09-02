Twitter user claims to have received legal notice from team Toxic over pointing out ratings of Yash-starrer

Before Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit screens this Wednesday, the film’s team approached a Bengaluru court. They received a temporary interim injunction prohibiting any false or defamatory content against the film. Since its release, several YouTubers have received legal notice following the court order. Now a Twitter user has claimed that they were served a notice for pointing out how the BookMyShow ratings of the film have disappeared.

What the user said

Toxic stars Yash in the lead role.

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The X user named Daredevil_boy shared screenshot of the legal notice and their own post pointing out how the BMS ratings of Toxic are no longer available. The caption of the post read, "So #Toxic team sent a legal notice over THIS?@TheNameIsYash, sending notices over minor criticism won’t make the film successful. Take the criticism like every other production house does. Grow a thicker skin. This is pure insecurity. Shame on you, #Toxic team."

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{{^usCountry}} Another Twitter user, Lonely_prabh, wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the #Toxic team for this wonderful surprise. I received a legal notice from KVN Production today. Now even giving reviews and posting BMS ratings have become illegal in this country. @TheNameIsYash If the movie is made this way, I'll review it accordingly. This is a very cowardly act. Now I'll have to delete those posts. After that toxic collections will increased exponentially..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another Twitter user, Lonely_prabh, wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the #Toxic team for this wonderful surprise. I received a legal notice from KVN Production today. Now even giving reviews and posting BMS ratings have become illegal in this country. @TheNameIsYash If the movie is made this way, I'll review it accordingly. This is a very cowardly act. Now I'll have to delete those posts. After that toxic collections will increased exponentially..." {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time a film’s team has employed Aiplex for such services or approached the court for such orders. In the past, big-ticket Telugu and Kannada films have employed this tactic and obtained orders to disable reviews on BookMyShow, much like team Toxic has now. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant, who runs the channel Barbell Pitch Meetings, accused Aiplex and filmmakers of misusing copyright strikes and legal notices to temporarily suppress critical reviews during crucial opening weekends.

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What does the court order say?

According to PTI, a Bengaluru court on August 22 passed an ex parte temporary injunction restraining the publication or circulation of any false or defamatory content against Toxic. The suit also includes a 'John Doe' defendant, representing unknown persons. The court has said that this temporary injunction order shall remain in force only till the next date of hearing, which is September 28. The order cannot be used for any other purpose except for which it is granted. Should the plaintiff fail to abide by the conditions, the temporary injunction may be vacated.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.