Apocalypse alert: TV shows to stream if you can't get enough of The Last of Us

Looking for some shows that are similar to The Last of Us? We've got you covered!

The Last of Us TV series has gained a lot of attention and has been praised for its action-adventure and heroic themes. So, if you're looking for something to watch that is similar to this series, we have compiled a list of some shows you should check out.

A scene from The Walking Dead

Next on the list is The Walking Dead, a post-apocalyptic television series that follows a group of survivors led by former police officer Rick Grimes. The group navigates a zombie-infested world in search of shelter. The show is known for its intense drama, complex characters, and raw violence, making it relatable to The Last of Us. The show is available on Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV, and AMC.

A scene from The 100

The 100 is a post-apocalyptic science fiction series that follows a group of 100 teenagers sent back to Earth 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse has ravaged civilization. Born and raised in space, the teens must learn how to survive on a dangerous and unknown planet. As they struggle to establish themselves on Earth, they must contend with rival factions, mysterious creatures, and the imminent threat of another cataclysm.

A scene from Chernobyl

Chernobyl is a must-watch TV show created by Craig Mazin, who is also the co-creator of The Last of Us TV show. It is based on the real story of the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Everything from the events that led up to the disater is included in this show, and it also explores the aftermath of the disaster and the people trying to cope and survive. The main characters are a group of scientists, politicians, and workers tasked with investigating and containing the disaster. The same team also examines the families of the victims.

A scene from The Witcher

The Witcher is another great show to check out. It is a fantasy series based on The Witcher video game series and follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with extraordinary abilities. He travels across continents, undertaking various quests and confronting terrifying creatures while trying to find his place in a world where humans are often proven to be eviler than monsters.

A scene from Z nation

Z Nation .s a TV show about a group of survivors trying to make their way across a zombie-infested America. The show follows the journey of a group of survivors who are trying to make their way to California to find a lab working on a cure for the disease. They have to overcome various obstacles along the way, such as hordes of zombies, rival groups of survivors, and a mad scientist. The group is led by a man named Murphy, who was bitten by a zombie but somehow didn't turn into one himself.

A scene from All of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead is a gripping, suspenseful drama that follows a group of high school students trapped in their school after a zombie outbreak. Students must navigate the dangers of an outbreak while grappling with personal conflicts and relationships.

A scene from Doom Patrol

Finally, Doom Patrol is a TV show about a group of outcasts with superpowers who come together to form a team and try to use their powers for good. The show is a mix of action, drama, and comedy. It's about the characters learning to accept themselves and each other, despite their flaws. It is available to stream on DC Universe and HBO Max.

Each of these shows has a unique storyline that is sure to keep you engaged and entertained. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming now!

