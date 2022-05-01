As KGF Chapter 2 crosses 1000 crore, here are all the major box office records broken by the Yash-starrer

Prasanth Neel’s Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has turned out to be one of the unlikeliest all-time blockbusters in Indian cinema history. The Yash-starrer action potboiler has set the box office on fire, grossing over ₹1000 crore globally. KGF: Chapter 2 is only the fourth Indian film to reach the milestone and it has shattered several box office records along the way. Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash film crosses ₹1000 cr gross worldwide, is 4th Indian film to achieve the feat

KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow up to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. The two-part saga follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

Fourth highest grossing Indian film of all time

KGF 2 is the fourth Indian film to enter the ₹1000-crore club and naturally, is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film in history. Ahead of it are only RRR ( ₹1115 crore), Baahubali: The Conclusion ( ₹1810 crore), and Dangal ( ₹2024 crore). Trade analysts estimate that it may end up being in the top three and overtaking RRR by the time it ends its run.

Highest grossing film from the Kannada film industry

With a worldwide gross of over ₹1000 crore, KGF 2 is easily the highest-grossing film from the Kannada film industry. To fully understand its significance, it should be noted that it has earned more than the combined gross of the next 12 highest-grossing Kannada films. No other film has even earned one-fourth of its total box office gross. To call it the most significant film in Kannada cinema history would not be an exaggeration.

Highest opening weekend gross for an Indian film

KGF 2 began its march towards the ₹1000-crore club through a solid opening weekend, where it did something that many thought was impossible. It managed to beat the mark set by Baahubali: The Conclusion. In it’s opening weekend, KGF 2 earned ₹552 crore globally, eclipsing the ₹526 crore mark of Baahubali 2. However, it should be noted that KGF 2 achieved the figure in an extended four-day weekend as compared to the traditional three-day weekend for Baahubali 2.

Highest opening day gross for a film in Hindi

Kannada films’ Hindi-dubbed versions have never really done well. KGF: Chapter 1’s Hindi version had a lifetime gross of ₹50 crores, a decent figure for its time. KGF 2 eclipsed that in one day. In fact, the film’s opening day gross of ₹52 crore is the highest by any film in Hindi in cinema history. It beat heavyweights like War ( ₹50 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan ( ₹48 crore) to take the record.

Highest grossing film in Hindi post-pandemic

The bumper opening day for the Hindi version of KGF 2 gave the film momentum towards an impressive lifetime collection. It was further helped by the non-performance of subsequent Bollywood films like Jersey and Runway 34. In the two weeks since its release, the Hindi version of the film has earned ₹353 crore, making it the highest-grossing film in Hindi since the pandemic began. It is also the third-highest-grossing film in Hindi ever, behind only Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Highest grossing Indian film in advance booking

But KGF 2 was breaking records even before a single show of the film had been screened. And that was through advance bookings. The Yash-starrer earned a whopping ₹60 crore in advance ticket booking sales before its April 14 release, as per a report in Pinkvilla. This eclipsed the ₹58 crore advance booking record of Bahubali 2.

Several regional records broken

Apart from the several global and national records, KGF 2 has set several box office records in the various regions across India. The film became the first-ever to gross ₹10 crore in Odisha (beating all Odia films) and the fastest to reach the ₹50-crore mark in Kerala. In addition, it has also earned over ₹100 crore each in the Tamil Nadu and Mumbai circuits. In fact, KGF 2 performed so well that despite being a Kannada industry film, it outdid the Tamil release Beast, starring Vijay.

The film earned ₹12 crore in all languages globally on Friday, the 16th day of its release. It is still the best-performing Indian film despite several others having been released after it. At this rate, it is quite likely that it will continue to break more records.

