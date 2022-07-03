Assamese actor Kishor Das dies at 30 after battle with cancer

Assamese actor Kishor Das died on Saturday after battling cancer for almost one year, as per reports. He was 30 and died in a Chennai hospital, where he was undergoing treatment since March. He was reportedly also suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death. Hence, his last rites were performed in Chennai on Saturday due to Covid-19 protocols, an Assam MLA said, as per a report. Read more: Malayalam actor Ambika Rao dies of cardiac arrest

Kishor predominantly worked in the Assamese entertainment industry, and was known for his work in television shows like Bidhata, Bandhun and Nedekha fagun that aired on Guwahati-based regional channels. The late actor was last seen in an Assamese movie titled Dada Tumi Dusto Bor.

Confirming the news of his death and sharing an update regarding his cremation, an MLA from Assam told local media that arrangements for his body to be flown to Assam could not be made. “Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma communicated with the Tamil Nadu government to make arrangements to send the actor’s body to Assam but it could not happen owing to the Covid-19 restrictions,” MLA from the Palashbari constituency Hemanga Thakuria told media, as per a report in India Today.

The report also added that Kishor was awarded the Candid Young Achievement award in 2019 and the Asianet Icon Award for Most Popular Actor in 2020-2021 and had a huge fan base across all social media platforms. The late actor even had a famous song to his credit, as per a Times of India report, which said his song Turut Turut became an instant hit among Assamese music lovers. According to the report the song became one of Assam’s biggest hits.

The year 2022 has seen a number of celebrity deaths so far. While singer KK died in Kolkata after a concert, singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala also died in May. He was shot dead in Punjab. Earlier this year, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and singer-musician Bappi Lahiri also died.

