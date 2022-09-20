Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne trailer: Diljit Dosanjh sells underwear, ‘adopts’ a dad to become world’s richest man. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh, who was seen in his last film Jogi, which released on Netflix on September 16, is gearing up for his next, a Punjabi movie titled, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne alongside Sargun Mehta. On Tuesday, the actor and the film’s team shared the trailer of the upcoming comedy, and it is hilarious. From selling ‘galaxy’ underwear to ‘adopting’ a father for insurance benefits, Diljit will not stop at anything to make him and his friends the next ‘three richest men of the world’. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh grooves to The Chicken Wing Song

The three-minute trailer of Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne opens with NRI Diljit Dosanjh listing to music on headphones and riding a bicycle. Next, he is seen having a discussion in Punjabi with his friends about the ‘three richest men in the world’. “Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos… how did they become the world’s richest men? Just because of an idea. We too have an idea,” he tells them. He is then telling the same friends, as they unload groceries from a truck at a grocery store, “Who are the three richest men of the world in the future? We three!” The three join hands as they prepare for their future, and Diljit goes, “Come on, baby.”

We are then introduced to their first money-making idea: Lyra galaxy underwear. An excited Diljit is seen pitching his business proposal to a packed table of investors, before being told by one of them, “Your ideas are not ready at all.” To make their dreams of becoming rich a reality, Diljit and gang come up with another scheme – ‘adopting’ a father and starting their business post his death after getting money from an insurance policy. They now have to shortlist a father ‘whose validity is less’.

Enter Sargun Mehta. She works at an old age home, and unwittingly becomes a part of Diljit’s plan by sharing information on the health condition of her clients. Soon, Diljit welcomes home a ‘father’ and hugs Sargun as he thanks her for helping ‘an orphan’ find his ‘papaji (dad)’. Diljit must ensure his ‘father’ does not die, before the policy becomes active in around 25 days. Diljit tells his insurance agent, “So now this matter is cut to cut. That means race against time.”

Diljit and his friends try their best to keep his ‘papaji’ alive for the next '25 days’ even though ‘he became unwell as soon as he came’ to live with them. But things do not seem to go as plan as Diljit’s ‘father’ sees a drastic improvement in his health, much to the dismay of Diljit and his friends.

Diljit had taken to social media on Monday to announce the release date of the film. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne... Releasing worldwide – this Dussehra 5th October.” Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will mark the first film of Diljit with Sargun.

