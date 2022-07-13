Diljit Dosanjh grooves to The Chicken Wing Song on the top of his car, fans call it 'funniest video ever'. Watch

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of himself, dancing on his car with his friends. Diljit was seen grooving to Lankybox's The Chicken Wing Song. The singer is currently gearing up for his back to back concerts in the US from July 17, 2022. Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious video on what he did after girl told him she likes cycling; fans call him a memer. Watch

He capitoned the video with an ‘evil face’ emoji. In the clip, Diljit and two of his friends are first seen dancing near a luxurious car to The Chicken Wing Song. They later dance on the top of the car. One fan commented, “Funniest video ever,” another one said, “So funny.” While one wrote, “I can't stop watching this,” many others dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the video.

Diljit often shares hilarious videos on his Instagram handle. A few days back Diljit shared a video of himself cycling on tracks next to a river. In the caption, he joked, "When she said- Cycling : Me." In another post, he shared the dates of his Born To Shine World Tour in the US. Here is the list that he shared:

July 17: Newark, Prudential Centre

July 19: Fairfax, Eaglebank Arena

July 22: Dallas, American Airline Centre

July 24: Houston, Smart Financial Centre

July 27: Los Angeles, YouTube Theatre

July 29: Oakland, Oakland Arena

Diljit was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, which also starred Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. He will be next seen in Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne opposite Sargun Mehta. The Punjabi-language film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and is written by Naresh Kathooria, known for films such as, Paani Ch Madhaani and Carry On Jatta 2. The film is slated to release in September.

