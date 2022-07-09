Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious video on what he did after girl told him she likes cycling; fans call him a memer. Watch

When he is not singing or acting, Diljit Dosanjh likes sharing funny content on his Instagram account, and his fans love him for it. In the latest, Diljit shared a video about the lengths he would go to impress a girl he likes, making his fans laugh. Fans noted that the Punjabi actor-singer is now turning into a memer. Also Read| Diljit Dosanjh falls at Lilly Singh's mom's feet after hosting them at his Toronto concert

Diljit, who is currently performing live shows as part of his international tour, took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a video of him cycling on tracks next to a river. In the caption, he joked, "When she said- Cycling : Me." He also added the dates and venues of his upcoming performances in the United States. The singer will perform his shows in Newark, Fairfax, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

Fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. One wrote, "Dosanjhanwala is becoming a memer," while another commented, "Hell’s yeah! Coolest person on the planet." A third one wrote, "Wow amazing ride." Another called him 'the GOAT,' a reference to his popular song G.O.A.T.

Diljit was recently in Canada as part of his Born To Shine World Tour, after which he has moved to the United States. Recently, he shared a video in which he danced around and gave a tour of his hotel room while wearing a bathrobe over his hoodie and trousers. In another video, the singer performed groovy steps with fruits in his hands as he did shopping in a grocery store. Setting the video to the tune of Jack Harlow's song Dua Lipa, he wrote, "Grocery Shopping With @dualipa."

Diljit's Insta page is also filled with several funny videos of him preparing various dishes. In a viral video of a smoothie recipe from 2020, Diljit was seen clashing with Alexa after she couldn't understand his accent and kept playing songs other than what he asked her to.

Diljit was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, which also starred Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. He will be next seen in Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne opposite Sargun Mehta. The film is expected to release in September this year.

