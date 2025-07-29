Bakaiti actor Rajesh Tailang: Audiences had appetite for new content but weren’t served that | Exclusive

There was a time when visiting movie theatres was considered to be the ultimate viewing experience. A few years into it, OTT became the next big thing. Back when theatres thrived, there was superstar culture, where people would spend money to watch superstars the most on the big screen. Although other actors got recognition, nobody quite reached the level that superstars did. During his exclusive chat with OTTplay, Rajesh Tailang, who achieved fame with OTT shows (soon to be seen as the male lead in Bakaiti), discussed how the game changed for him, along with many of his peers, with the introduction of OTT. Rajesh Tailang in Bakaiti

‘OTT opened up a lot of opportunities, not just for actors’

When asked if OTT opened up a lot of opportunities for many actors to be recognized as versatile characters nonetheless, Rajesh simply agreed and said that it served as a major place of recognition beyond just actors. “OTT opened up a lot of opportunities, not only for actors but every department of filmmaking. A lot of DOPs didn't find good work, and that held true for directors, writers and producers too,” he shared.

For the uninitiated, Rajesh is a director and writer apart from being an actor. Although he has worked majorly in theatre, and confessed to going back to his roots when the going got tough, he has also written and directed various short films, along with writing for the TV series, Chand Pe Chai. Ask him how he earned a living when not acting, Rajesh said, “I actually went back to theatre. I chose not to act because I kept getting offered the same kind of role and wanted to do something different. So, it was my choice to not work in the industry. I came back when I got good roles again.”

‘We talk about actors because they appear in front of us, but everybody got a good opportunity thanks to OTT’

Even though OTT might not be in the best place now with various seasons getting scrapped, there was a time when it provided a platform to everyone. Rajesh agrees about the same, while referring to how only actors get noticed because they are in front of the screen, but OTT provided everyone an equal opportunity and brought the best of talent to the fore.

“People from every department got various opportunities because of OTT, not just actors. We can talk about actors because they appear in front of us. You are talking to me about actors because I am predominantly an actor, but everyone has got good opportunities,” the Bakaiti’s lead actor said.

‘Audiences had an appetite for good content but were not served that’

One also cannot deny how thanks to the rise of OTT, especially at the peak of COVID-19 and its imminent lockdown, the audiences were exposed to world cinema. They got an opportunity to explore content from different states within India and across the globe. This, Rajesh points out, helped the audiences find hidden gems and talented artists they might have otherwise not known about.

“The audiences also got an opportunity to watch different kinds of content. They were also limited to the same kind of films and TV serials. Even if the audiences would want to, and there was an appetite for new content but they were not served that,” Rajesh said.

The actor, who has worked on OTT shows like Mirzapur, Rangbaaz and Delhi Crime, will be back for Bakaiti. Before the release of Delhi Crime season 2, one can watch Rajesh Tailang in Bakaiti that will stream on Zee5 via OTTplay Premium from August 1, 2025.