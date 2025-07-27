Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel OTT release date in India: When and where to watch gripping docuseries

The highly anticipated documentary series Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel will make its Indian debut on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on July 29, 2025. An intense and brutal chapter in the Mexican drug war's recent history is explored in the four-part series, which provides a detailed examination of the horrific aftermath of the attempted capture of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel

Violent day that shook Culiacán

The events portrayed in the documentary series occurred on October 17, 2019, when the Mexican Army intervened to apprehend Ovidio Guzmán, who played a prominent role in international fentanyl trafficking and was a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel. When the heavily armed cartel members attacked almost instantly, the operation that was supposed to be quick escalated into a city-wide war. In an attempt to get Guzmán released, a horde of gunmen descended upon Culiacán, blocking roadways and attacking military and police troops.

The operation went horribly wrong, and the Mexican authorities released Guzmán in an unprecedented and contentious attempt to stop the violence and save lives. Concerns regarding cartel influence and the scope of Mexican government authority were voiced around the world in response to the ruling.

Insights and real-time footage

When it comes to the individuals and locations engaged in this catastrophe, "Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel" provides unparalleled access. Interviews with Mexican government officials, police officers, FBI agents, and bystanders trapped in the violence make up the series. The documentary delves into the planning, execution, and failure of the operation, as well as its long-term consequences for global efforts to combat drug trafficking, using real-time footage shot on the streets of Culiacán.

Those curious about the North American geopolitical landscape, true crime investigations, and organised crime are likely to enjoy the show. This series is very relevant because cartel activity is still a major problem on a global scale.

Streaming details for Indian viewers

Streaming rights for the Indian market are held by JioHotstar, and the entire series is set to stream on July 29, 2025. It will also be available on OTTplay Premium.