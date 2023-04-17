Becky G seemingly reacts to allegations of cheating on Fiancé Sebastian Lletget

Becky G performed in 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday. She enthralled her fans by singing her famous song MAMIII.

Becky G (Twitter)

During her fantastic performance, she made a possible reference to the allegations of cheating on her fiancé, Sebastian Lletget.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you plan," Becky told the crowd on stage.

"I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction," she added.

Interestingly, while Becky performed, fans noticed that her engagement ring was missing.

For the first time in March 2023, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Becky was seen without her engagement ring since Sebastian proposed to her in December 2022. It happened hours after her fiancé had apologised on Instagram in response to infidelity allegations.

Sebastian had responded to the allegations of cheating fueled by an Instagram user who claimed to have 'proof' of his infidelity towards Becky.

"Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk. While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life," Sebastian had posted.

"To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve," he had added.

