Best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week: Detective Sherdil to Prince and Family

Another interesting set of new releases, across languages, has dropped in the digital space. Diljit Dosanjh leads the way with the quirky Detective Sherdil, while Dileep pitches in with Prince and Family from Malayalam cinema. We also get a chilling Marathi tale with Andhar Maya and the action-packed Telugu film, Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi. From Detective Sherdil to Prince and Family, here are the best OTT movies and series in each Indian language to stream on OTTplay Premium this week from June 16 to June 22, 2025 Detective Sherdil, Prince and Family on OTT

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh dons the role of a detective for this quirky film, which probes the death of an Indian-origin tycoon in Budapest. Diana Penty too joins in on the probe as Natasha in the film, which also features Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, and Ratna Pathak Shah in other key roles.

Malayalam actor Dileep leads this film as a middle-aged man, named Prince Chakkalakkal, who is on the search for a suitable bride. He finally ties the knot to a young woman, but things take a chaotic and hilarious turn. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, actor-director Johny Antony, and Manju Pillai form the stellar supporting cast, which promises some laughter.

Mugen Rao stars as musician Sakthi, who brings home a mysterious yet mystical box which hides a supernatural entity, Jinn. He believes this entity is the cause of the misfortunes plaguing his family, but is surprised to find the truth. Bhavya Trikha and Bala Saravanan are also part of this film, which weaves in fantasy elements.

Vijaya Shanthi, who is known for her tough roles on screen, once again dons the Khakee for Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi. In this Telugu film, she is seen as a senior cop, who wishes that her son too enters the police service, but he does quite the opposite. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram stars as Arjun in the action-packed film, helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri.

Shankara is left to toil in the Army barracks kitchen, but emerges to be a hero when he fights militants during an infiltration attempt. He even gets a statue erected back at his native place. Director Vicky Varun also stars in the role of Shankara, along with Dhanya Ramkumar, Nagabharana, and Achyuth Kumar in other key roles.

This horror series revolves around the ancestral house of the Khatu family as the relatives return for their annual visit. Eerie events begin to happen, and relatives start to disappear, leaving the family struggling for survival. Kishor Kadam, Rutuja Bagwe and Shubhankar Tawde feature in the series.