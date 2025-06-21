Best South films and series to watch on OTT in every genre: Kerala Crime Files Season 2 to Jinn - The Pet

South films have been making waves at a pan-India level for the past several years. Many of the recent south films have also hogged the limelight with the latest addition being Tamil-Telugu film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush. Irrespective of whether you are looking for crackling comedy or intriguing mystery or poignant family drama, we have got you covered. From the investigative series Kerala Crime Files Season 2 to Tamil fantasy film Jinn - The Pet, here are the best South films to watch in every genre. Kerala Crime Files Season 2 and Jinn - The Pet

From the quirky Detective Sherdil to the hilarious Alappuzha Gymkhana, stream the best of latest releases, across languages, on OTTplay Premium

South films and series in every genre

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 (Malayalam investigative series)

The second season of the popular Malayalam series dropped on JioHotstar recently and is already making waves online for the gripping plot revolving around a police investigation. The cops of a police station in Kerala' Thiruvananthapuram are trying to track down CPO Ambili Raju, whose current whereabouts is not known. Arjun Radhakrishnan and Indrans play key characters along with Aju Varghese, Lal and Navas Vallikkunnu.

This Tamil film, with an interesting premise, revolves around a musician named Sakthi, who brings a mystical box to his home. But the box has a Jinn locked in it, and soon unexpected things begin to happen. TR Bala has penned and helmed this film, which promises to take you on a fascinating ride.

Alappuzha Gymkhana (Malayalam sports comedy)

Naslen, Malayalam’s most popular young star, headlines this film as Jojo Johnson, who decides to compete in boxing competition after he fails in the plus-two exams. He, along with his friends, joins the local training centre Alappuzha Gymkhana. With its breezy narrative, foot-tapping music, buddy comedy, and some stellar action in the boxing ring, Alappuzha Gymkhana promises to lift your spirits this weekend.

Next up there is the spooky horror comedy from Tamil cinema, with the popular actor Santhanam in charge. Kissa is a YouTube reviewer, but one movie screening takes a terrifying turn as he finds himself pulled into the film with his relatives appearing as characters. Now, the reviewer has to beat the evil forces and save himself and his family before the movie ends. Tamil filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon also features in a key role in the movie, and if you are fans of his film Kaakha Kaakha, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this.

Agnyathavasi (Kannada murder mystery)

Set in the 1990s, this Kannada film is set in a remote village in Karnataka, which hardly reports any criminal activity. But when the landlord Srinivasaiah dies, inspector Govindu suspects something is fishy and believes it to be a case of murder. Rangayana Raghu appears as the inspector along with Paavana Gowda and Sharath Lohitashwa in other key roles.

Anaganaga (Telugu family drama with social message)

A schoolteacher, Vyas, who is trying to find an alternative to the contemporary education system, is at the centre of this much-loved Telugu film. But when his own son suffers academic setbacks in a school where his wife serves as the principal, Vyas has to battle both personal and professional challenges to pave the right path. Sumanth delivers a convincing portrayal along with Kajal Choudary in this film.