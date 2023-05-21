Bianca Censori unveils secret in TikTok video, confirms marriage to Kanye West | Watch

Los Angeles was buzzing with excitement as Bianca Censori, the head of architecture at Yeezy and Kanye West's rumored love interest, finally broke her silence on their relationship status. In a captivating TikTok video that quickly went viral, Censori put all doubts to rest by confirming her marriage to the iconic rapper.

Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

The video, shared on Censori's TikTok account, showcased a humorous encounter between her and a persistent admirer named Nue. Inside a trendy shop, Nue attempted to charm Censori and requested her phone number. However, she politely declined, revealing that she couldn't give out her number because she is a married woman.

Speculation about their secret wedding had been rampant, and now, with this video, fans and skeptics alike were treated to an unexpected confirmation. Although their union wasn't legally binding due to the absence of a marriage certificate, it was evident that Censori and Kanye West had taken their relationship to the next level.

The couple was recently spotted on a romantic date in Los Angeles, captured by paparazzi cameras. Holding hands and radiating happiness, Censori and West seemed to be deeply enamored with each other, further solidifying the legitimacy of their relationship.

Bianca Censori first joined the Yeezy team in November 2020, and little did she know that her professional journey would intertwine with a whirlwind romance. As the Head of Architecture for Yeezy, she brings expertise and creativity to the table, holding a Master's degree in building design from Melbourne University. Originally hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Censori now resides in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, where her love story with Kanye West unfolds.

Kanye West's previous marriage to TV personality Kim Kardashian captivated the world for years. Their highly publicized union ended in divorce in November 2022, and West's subsequent relationship with Censori raised eyebrows. However, with this confirmation, it became clear that both West and Censori were ready to embrace a new chapter in their lives.

The news of their marriage electrified social media, with fans sharing their excitement and curiosity about the couple's future. Will Censori take on a more prominent role in West's creative endeavors? What adventures and collaborations await this power couple? Only time will reveal the answers.

For now, the world watches with anticipation as Bianca Censori and Kanye West embark on their journey together, leaving behind a trail of questions, admiration, and a dash of envy.