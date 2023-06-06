Bollywood's crown jewel reigns supreme on Broadway! Mughal-E-Azam musical shines bright in New York's Times Square

Lights, camera, action! The legendary Mughal-E-Azam has made its grand entrance onto the Broadway stage, captivating audiences with its larger-than-life production. This iconic 1960 film has been given a magnificent makeover, transforming into a breathtaking Broadway-style musical that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Screengrab from the video of the beautiful performance of Mughal-E-Azam, at Times Square, New York.(Twitter)

The excitement reached its peak when a mesmerizing promo of Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical took place at none other than the iconic Times Square in New York City. The vibrant streets came alive with the enchanting melodies of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, as performers adorned in exquisite anarkalis swayed to the rhythm, creating a spectacle reminiscent of a dazzling flashmob.

The buzz surrounding this production is palpable, and it's no wonder why. Mughal-E-Azam has secured its place as one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history. Now, it has been reimagined for the stage, infusing the timeless tale with the grandeur and magic of Broadway.

Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji and directed by the visionary Feroz Abbas Khan, Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical embarked on its epic 13-city tour in North America last month, presented by Cinema On Stage. This theatrical extravaganza weaves together Indian classical music and mesmerizing kathak dance, transporting the audience into the heart of the immortal love story. With breathtaking costumes, stunning lighting, and live singing, the production boasts a cast and crew of over 150 talented individuals.

Twitter was abuzz with excitement as fans and admirers of Mughal-E-Azam shared their enthusiasm for the Broadway-inspired Musical. The captivating promo video circulating on social media left viewers spellbound, with many expressing their awe and admiration for the reimagined masterpiece. The Twitterverse erupted with comments celebrating the richness of Indian culture showcased in the musical and paying homage to the incredible legacy of Mughal-E-Azam.

Amidst the excitement, some users also voiced their appreciation for the original play "Anarkali," lamenting the overshadowing of its author, Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj, by Bollywood's ownership of the tale. Nonetheless, the overwhelming sentiment was one of anticipation and eagerness, with fans eagerly securing their tickets for the upcoming shows.

Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical is not merely a stage production; it is an immersive experience that transports audiences into a world of splendor, romance, and timeless artistry. As this grand production continues to captivate hearts and minds during its North American tour, it is a testament to the enduring legacy of Mughal-E-Azam and its ability to transcend time, borders, and mediums. So, prepare to be swept away on a magical journey through the enchanting era of the Mughals, right in the heart of the concrete jungle that is Times Square.