Brazilian social influencer and reality TV star, Luana Andrade, Dies at 29 after failed Liposuction surgery

Luana Andrade, a Brazilian influencer and reality TV star, passed away at 29 years old after a liposuction surgery went wrong.

Luana Andrade was later found to have a massive thrombosis and died from a massive pulmonary embolism.(LUANA ANDRADE/Instagram)

Andrade underwent the surgery at São Luiz Hospital in São Paulo on Monday, where she was accompanied by her family, according to Globo 1.

However, during the surgery, she had a sudden respiratory event and a cardiac arrest, and was immediately revived by the medical team.

The hospital said in a statement that the surgery was stopped and Andrade was tested and found to have a massive thrombosis, a condition where blood clots form in the veins. She was moved to the ICU and given medication and hemodynamic treatment.

But despite the efforts of the hospital staff, she did not survive and died on Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. The cause of death was a massive pulmonary embolism, a complication of thrombosis where a blood clot blocks an artery in the lung, as explained by the Mayo Clinic.

Andrade was a popular social media personality with 558,000 followers on Instagram. She also appeared on the sixth season of the Brazilian reality show Power Couple with her boyfriend João Hadad, as reported by Globo 1.

Hadad, who had been dating Andrade for two years, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late girlfriend on Instagram.

He posted a black and white photo of them holding hands in Paris and wrote, "I’m torn and living my worst nightmare. A piece of me is gone.”

“It is with great regret and a lot of pain in my heart that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess, my beautiful…” he continued.

“Today, it is difficult to understand God’s plans, and I do not know when and if I will ever process the absence you will make in my life and in the lives of a legion of people who loved your presence.”

“You are my sunshine princess I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will love you always and forever!” added Hadad to his 935,000 followers, ending his touching tribute with the words, “I love you, I love you, I love you…”

Andrade’s funeral was held at the Valle dos Reis Cemetery in São Paulo on Wednesday.

