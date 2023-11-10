Aespa releases comeback music video for ‘Drama’: Internet praises Karina's vocals in the title song

The DRAMA has ensued! South Korean girl band Aespa released their fourth mini-album ‘DRAMA’ today, on November 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. KST. The album has seven tracks with one matching the album's title.

South Korean girl band Aespa released their fourth mini-album ‘DRAMA’ today, on November 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. KST. The album has seven tracks with one matching the album's title.

These are: Drama, Trick or Trick, Don't Bink, Hot Air Balloon, YOLO and You.

The K-pop icon released a music video for the title track, which has a mix of hip-hop dance, with pumping drum and synth bass sounds. Additionally, the track includes powerful rapping and towering high notes.

An interesting surprise in the video is that the group revisits Kwangya, the virtual world initially created in their debut single, Black Mamba. Filled with dark shades and action sequences it really holds your sight through out the time with the tunes and the tales.

The official music video was released on SMTOWN's YouTube channel, has already received 402K likes and has been viewed by 4,886,744 people.

You can watch it here:

The singing icon which consists of four members namely, Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing has really put their all into the creation of this mini-album.

However, there's one singer whose luscious vocals have stolen the limelight in their title track. Well, I hope you guessed it right- It's Karina!

Katarina born Yu Ji Min, is the leader and main dancer of the K-pop group and has stolen the hearts of many with her singing since the group's debut in 2020.

Many took to social media to praise the singer's vocals with some going as far as saying the singer could become a main vocalist in any other girl group.

“the way karina DEVOURED this rap how can you not say MOTHER,” wrote a fan on X, praising the singer's rapping skills in the song.

"drama starts with #KARINA," added another.

“SHE’S A SINGER SHE SINGS,” “KARINA YOU HAVE DONE IT AGAIN,” “KARINA’S VOCAL IS SO GOOD” and many more posts hyping up the artist's talent have been floating the internet throughout the day.