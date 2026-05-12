Cannes Film Festival jury president Park Chan-wook says he doesn’t feel politics and art are in conflict with each other

The 79th Cannes Film Festival goes up at the Palais des Festivals from May 12 this year. South Korean director Park Chan-wook, who heads the jury that awards the Palme d'Or, the top prize at Cannes, has defended the role of politics in film. (Also read: ‘Shame on Hollywood’: Cannes jury member Paul Laverty calls out industry for blacklisting actors who oppose war in Gaza)

What Park Chan-wook said

President of the jury South Korean director Park Chan-wook arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the press conference, the director embraced the political dimension in films. He said, “I don’t think politics and art should be divided. I think it’s a strange concept to think that they’re in conflict with each other. Just because a work of art has a political statement, it should not be considered an enemy of art. At the same time, just because a film is not making a political statement, that film should not be ignored.”

He went on to add, “Even if we are to make a brilliant political statement, if it’s not expressed artfully enough, it would just be propaganda. So what I want to say is that art and politics are not concepts that are in conflict with each other, as long as they are artistically expressed, they are valuable.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(From L) Members of the jury Irish-Ethiopian actress and producer Ruth Negga, Ivorian actor Isaach De Bankole, Chinese director Chloe Zhao, US actress and producer Demi Moore, South Korean director and producer Park Chan-Wook, Belgian director and writer Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Cespedes, Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard and British writer Paul Laverty arrive for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "La Venus electrique" (The Electric Kiss) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) (AFP)

{{^usCountry}} The other members of the jury for the main competition are Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Diego Céspedes, Isaach de Bankolé, Paul Laverty, and Stellan Skarsgård. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other members of the jury for the main competition are Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Diego Céspedes, Isaach de Bankolé, Paul Laverty, and Stellan Skarsgård. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The debate over art and politics began earlier this year at the Berlin Film Festival over jury president Wim Wenders’ remarks that cinema should “stay out of politics”. When the German director was asked about his country’s support for Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, he said: "We cannot really enter the field of politics", and described filmmakers as "the counterweight to politics". The comments led to immense backlash, with Arundhati Roy withdrawing from making a presence at the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The debate over art and politics began earlier this year at the Berlin Film Festival over jury president Wim Wenders’ remarks that cinema should “stay out of politics”. When the German director was asked about his country’s support for Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, he said: "We cannot really enter the field of politics", and described filmmakers as "the counterweight to politics". The comments led to immense backlash, with Arundhati Roy withdrawing from making a presence at the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival opened with the world premiere of Pierre Salvadori’s The Electric Kiss, screening out of competition. The jury will be responsible for judging on the 22 films in competition. They will be deciding the ones who will eventually win the Palme d’Or, as well as the Grand Prix, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Actor. The winners will be revealed at the closing ceremony on May 23. New films by Pedro Almodóvar, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paweł Pawlikowski, Cristian Mungiu and Andrey Zvyagintsev are in contention.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON