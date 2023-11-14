CBS announces delayed 2024 premiere dates for several shows as actors strike ends. Here's a look at the list

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySumanti Sen
Nov 14, 2023 10:47 AM IST

The actors' union's negotiating team reached a tentative agreement earlier this month, ending an 118-day strike that had started on July 14. With the strike being over, CBS has announced delayed 2024 premiere dates for shows like Young Sheldon, NCIS, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

With the strike being over, CBS has announced delayed 2024 premiere dates for shows like Young Sheldon and Survivor (TV Promos/YouTube, Global TV/YouTube)

As the strike ended on November 8, Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) said in a statement, “We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP.”

It added, “As of 12:01 a.m. (PST) on November 9, our strike is officially over and all picket locations are suspended."

The deal allowed studios to resume production of movies and TV shows. Ever since the Writers Guild of America started its walkout of May 2, several shows had to be shuttered. 

Here are CBS' 2024 premiere dates and times:

Sunday, Feb. 11:

  • "Tracker" — approximately 10 pm EST/7 PST

Monday, Feb. 12:

  • "The Neighborhood" Season 6 — 8 EST/PST
  • "Bob Hearts Abishola" Season 5 — 8:30 EST/PST
  • "NCIS" Season 21 — 9 EST/PST
  • "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 3 — 10 EST/PST

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

  • "FBI" Season 6 — 8 EST/PST
  • "FBI: Internation" Season 3 — 9 EST/PST
  • "FBI: Most Wanted" Season 5 — 10 EST/PST

 Thursday, Feb. 15:

  • "Young Sheldon" Season 7 — 8 EST/PST
  • "Ghosts" Season 3 — 8:30 EST/PST
  • "So Help Me Todd" Season 2 — 9 EST/PST
  • "Tracker" (regular time slot) — 10 EST/PST

Friday, Feb. 16:

  • "S.W.A.T." Season 7 — 8 EST/PST
  • "Fire Country" Season 2 — 9 EST/PST
  • "Blue Bloods" Season 14 — 10 EST/PST

Sunday, Feb. 18:

  • "The Equalizer" Season 4 — 8 EST/PST
  • "CSI: Vegas" Season 3 — 10 EST/PST

Wednesday, Feb. 28:

  • "Survivor" Season 46 — 8 EST/PST

Thursday, Feb. 29:

  • "Elsbeth" Series premiere — 10 EST/PST

Wednesday, March 13

  • "The Amazing Race" Season 36 — 9:30 EST/PST

