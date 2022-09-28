Chhello Show trailer: India's Oscar entry is Pan Nalin's love letter to cinema

Roy Kapur Films has released the first trailer for their upcoming Gujarati movie Chhello Show. The film is also India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars. (Also read: Not RRR or Kashmir Files, Gujarati film Chhello Show is India's official Oscars entry)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pan Nalin's film tells the story of a young Gujarati boy and how he falls in love with cinema. Mesmerised by light, its ability to tell stories and the heroes it births, the boy wants to do nothing but watch movies all day, everyday. Of course this gets him in trouble with his father and even the local police. He is branded a thief with a bunch of his friends but his love for movie can't be contained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to FFI president TP Aggarwal, Chhello Show was unanimously chosen over films such as SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ranbir Kapoor-led Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry.

"The 17-member jury unanimously chose Chhello Show. There were a total of 13 films of different languages including six in Hindi -- Brahmastra, 'The Kashmir Files, Anek, Jhund, Badhaai Do and Rocketry -- and one each in Tamil (Iravin Nizhal), Telugu (RRR), Bengali (Aparajito) and Gujarati (Chhello Show) as well as few others," Aggarwal told PTI.

In a press note, the FFI said, "Chhelo' Show" is a film that transcends the banal narrative of the regular Indian reality shown abroad and touches the emotional chords of every film buff around the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The narrative is impactful, with cinematic moments captured in great details, captivating performances, visual beauty and auditory effects," the statement read.

"It showcases the Indian nuances and heritages subtly and truthfully which be an eye opener for the foreign audience.It begins innovatively and ends with a ray of hope," it said.

The film will be out in theatres on October 14. Pan Nalin is best known for directing critically-acclaimed films Samsara, Valley of Flowers and Angry Indian Goddesses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.