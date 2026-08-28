‘Are you sick?’: Chinese singer Yu Yuhan snaps at stalkers after obsessive fan tries to open his moving car door

Chinese singer-actor Yu Yuhan is facing plenty of discussion online after a video of him confronting a fan began circulating on social media. The 20-year-old appeared to lose his cool after a woman allegedly tried to open his car door while it was still moving and continued filming him from just inches away.

What happened

Yu Yuhan vs sasaeng fan caught on camera after alleged attempt to open his moving car door.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Channel New Asia, the incident is said to have happened on August 21, 2026, at an underground parking lot, where several fans had gathered around Yu's car and were filming him through the windows. Things reportedly escalated when one woman began pulling at the car door while the vehicle was still moving. She also appeared to hold her phone just inches from Yu's face and allegedly tried to get part of her body inside the car while continuing to record him.

Yu eventually got out and confronted her. In the video, he appears to swing his fist in her direction while yelling, "Are you sick?" He then knocks her phone away. The footage, however, does not appear to show him actually making contact with her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the videos circulating online, the fans reportedly did not back off after the confrontation. They allegedly continued surrounding the car and filming Yu as the situation unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the videos circulating online, the fans reportedly did not back off after the confrontation. They allegedly continued surrounding the car and filming Yu as the situation unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Who is Yu Yuhan?

Born on November 24, 2006, in Chongqing, China, Yu Yuhan is a singer and actor associated with TF Entertainment. He joined the TF Family trainee system, operated by Times Fengjun Entertainment, in August 2018 as a third-generation trainee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He became familiar to audiences through TF Family's group content and variety projects. Yuhan was also originally selected to join the group T.O.P, but later withdrew following what was described as a false controversy.

Internet reactions are divided

The video has reportedly crossed more than 6 million views on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and other users debating whether Yu's reaction was understandable or excessive. A large section of the online audience has sided with the idol, arguing that following someone's car and attempting to open the door while it is moving is far beyond normal fan behaviour. "Respecting other people's private lives is the most basic bottom line," wrote one netizen.

Several fans also pointed to Yu's history with sasaengs, claiming that he has dealt with invasive behaviour for years. One fan wrote on X: “Yuhan has literally been chased by sasaengs since he was in middle school, they followed them to their dorms literally everywhere. they also tried to ruin his life, personally i don't think he was harsh enough”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another commented: "Hell no… Idc what gender you are but if you are invading my personal space like this I'm swinging" .

However, there were also users who felt Yu should not have reacted physically, regardless of what happened before the confrontation. "No matter what the reason, I will never support a man pulling violence on a woman. there are other ways to deal with this matter," wrote one user.

Others disagreed, arguing that the situation itself was dangerous and that Yu had been pushed too far. One fan said: "Getting my car door open when it's already moving… Getting beaten only, Yuhan is still merciful after all he's a Good Guy and most of the time is a Softy" .

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans demand better security

Following the incident, Yuhan's fan club has urged Times Fengjun Entertainment to step up security for the young actor and singer. Fans have also asked the agency to take legal action against those who continue to cross the line with their behaviour.

Reports online claim that he has been dealing with these kind of fans for months, with similar incidents allegedly taking place since January 2026. On some occasions, groups of fans are said to have rushed towards him, with one incident reportedly leaving him nearly falling. His staff members have also allegedly been targeted by overzealous fans. Times Fengjun Entertainment has yet to comment publicly on the incident.