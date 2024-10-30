Darshan gets interim bail in Renukaswamy murder case, but Kannada star could land back in prison soon. Here's why

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas, known monomously as Darshan, will walk out of prison after 131 days on Wednesday after the Karnataka High Court granted interim bail for six weeks. Darshan is accused of the murder of his fan Renukaswamy. However, the bail may not be the relief the actor had been hoping for as he may land back in prison soon. (Also read: Renukaswamy murder: Karnataka high court grants interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa) The advocate argued that Darshan required immediate surgery for L1 and L5 back pain, as diagnosed by doctors at Bengaluru’s VIMS Hospital (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Why was Darshan granted bail

Darshan's legal team had applied for interim bail, saying he had a spinal injury and needed immediate surgery. Single-judge Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the interim bail application filed by Darshan to enable him to undergo surgery. The High Court has directed Darshan to surrender his passport before the trial court.

This means that Darshan will come out of jail after 131 days. Reacting to the bail, actor Darshan Sunil Kumar's counsel told news agency ANI, “We will know only after we get the order copy. We will submit the passport. We have to fulfil some of the procedures for the release of Darshan on bail. We will do that.”

The condition of bail

However, another condition of the interim bail is that Darshan must submit a medical report about his condition within one week, failing which, the interim bail could be cancelled. The court directed Darshan to appear before a hospital of his choice and submit a report of his medical condition within one week to the court, including details of treatment that he would have to undergo.

“Our argument was that he had issues in L5 and S1 (in the spine). He has had this pain for a long time, now we will have to fight for regular bail, he has a spinal problem, First Darshan has to be admitted to the hospital and then within a week report has to be submitted. In a sealed envelope, a report was submitted related to checkups,” Darshan's lawyer, Sunil Kumar, added.

The Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan has been named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy case, where a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9. Renukaswamy was a fan of the actor and was reportedly angry over his rumoured extra-marital relationship with actor Pavithra Gowda. Swamy sent obscene messages to Gowda, which angered Darshan and he allegedly hired other fans to ‘teach Renukaswamy a lesson’. The actor was arrested on June 11.

(With ANI inputs)