Court dismisses Pavithra Gowda’s plea seeking bail in Renukaswamy murder case

The 57th city civil and sessions court on Saturday dismissed the bail applications filed by Pavithra Gowda and Anukumar, both are accused in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. The bail application for Pavithra was initially filed on August 19, with the court hearing the case on August 28 before postponing the decision to August 31. (File photo)

Representing Pavithra Gowda was Tommy Sebastian, while senior advocate Ramasingh appeared on behalf of Anukumar. The bail application for Pavithra was initially filed on August 19, with the court hearing the case on August 28 before postponing the decision to August 31.

During the hearing, special public prosecutor (SPP) Prasannakumar objected to granting bail to Pavithra, arguing that gender should not be a factor in such cases. Citing previous orders from the Kerala and Kolkata high courts, he said that bail was denied to female defendants even after charge sheets were filed. In this case, as the charge sheet had not yet been filed, Prasannakumar argued that there was no reason to grant bail to Pavithra, especially given the serious nature of the charges against her in what he described as a “cold-blooded murder.”

Detailing the evidence implicating Pavithra Gowda in the murder of Renukaswamy, he said that other accused had provided statements linking her to the murder. The court was informed that Renukaswamy was abducted with the intent to kill and the assault led to his death. Prasannakumar emphasised that the investigation was ongoing and that the evidence, including CCTV footage showing Darshan of Pavithra Gowda, blood stains on her slipper confirmed by an FSL report, and the severe injuries inflicted on the victim, all pointed to her involvement in the murder.

Pavithra’s defence lawyer Tommy Sebastian argued that the accusations against her were baseless. He claimed that while Darshan might have visited Pavithra Gowda’s house, there was no substantial evidence linking her directly to the fatal attack on Renukaswamy. The lawyer contended that the injuries leading to Renukaswamy’s death were caused by a blow to the chest, which was not inflicted by Pavithra Gowda. He argued that there was no serious charge against her and requested that bail be granted.

Darshan Thoogudeepawas arrested on June 11 for his alleged role in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan who had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, a close associate of Darshan. The police are investigating whether these messages were a possible motive for the crime.