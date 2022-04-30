Days after Akshay Kumar's apology for Vimal ad, Yash refuses multi-crore endorsement deal for paan masala

A week after Akshay Kumar apologised for having featured in an advertisement for a paan masala brand, another star has refused to get into a contract with a paan masala brand. Riding high on the box office success of KGF Chapter 2, Yash has refused a multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala and cardamom brand. The agency that manages endorsement deals for Yash, Exceed Entertainment, has confirmed the news. (Also read: Yash-starrer KGF 2 becomes 3rd-highest-grossing film in Hindi, beats Sanju, PK)

Arjun Banerjee, Head - Talent & New Ventures at Exceed Entertainment, the talent management agency that manages Yash’s endorsements said in a press statement, “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative, in the interest of his fans and followers.”

“Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself," he added.

The news comes just days after Akshay Kumar announced his disassociation with a paan masala brand soon after featuring in an advertisement for the brand. He had joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the promos of Vimal's cardamom products. The brand also sells tobacco products. Last week, Akshay apologised to his fans, and shared a note that said he'd use the endorsement fee for a worthy cause.

Soon after he appeared in a new Vimal ad alongside Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn, Akshay faced an outrage on social media. The actor promised to be “extremely mindful in making future choices”.

