Did Mica Miller have kids? All on marriage to first husband Jeremy amid Netflix's ‘Death of the Pastor's Wife’

The August 26 release of Netflix's three-part true crime documentary series "Death of the Pastor's Wife" has sparked interest in the victim - Mica Miller, and those who were involved in the 30-year-old's life when she died in April 2024.

Jean-Paul Miller and Mica Miller.

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Mica Miller was married to a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina pastor, Jean-Paul 'JP' Miller at the time of her death. JP Miller's role in Mica Miller's death, officially ruled a suicide, has been scrutinized by law enforcement. He was indicted in December 2025 by a federal grand jury and was charged with a pattern of harassing Mica Miller in the two years before her death - a charge that has been repeatedly asserted by Mica's family, too.

JP Miller remains free on bond having pleaded not guilty. His hearing is scheduled in October 2026. He has married Suzie Skinner last year and is reportedly still preaching.

JP Miller was not Mica's first marriage. She was previously married to a man identified as Jeremy. In this article we will take a look at Mica Miller's two marriages.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Where are JP Miller and wife Suzie Skinner now? Life after Mica Miller's death in focus amid Netflix docu series Did Mica Miller Have Kids? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Where are JP Miller and wife Suzie Skinner now? Life after Mica Miller's death in focus amid Netflix docu series Did Mica Miller Have Kids? {{/usCountry}}

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Mica Miller married Jeremy on September 29, 2012, when she was 18 years old. According to the Netflix documentary "Death of The Pastor's Wife", JP Miller officiated over their marriage. Their marriage lasted only four years as Mica became involved with JP Miller. Mica and Jeremy filed for divorce on September 14, 2016, and did not have children.

Mica Miller began the affair with JP Miller in 2015 when she was 22 years old and sang at the choir of Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach where JP preached. They got married on November 7, 2017 - a year after Mica Miller's and Jeremy's divorce.

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When JP Miller married Mica Miller, he had five children from his previous marriage to Alison Williams: sons Logan, Zachary, Eli, Asher and daughter Selah Miller. However, JP Miller and Mica Miller did not have any children in their six years of marriage.

Thus, Mica Miller did not have any children of her own from her two marriages.

Mica Miller's body was found by the riverbank in Lumber River State Park in Orrum, North Carolina on April 17, 2024. Her death by a gunshot wound was ruled a suicide by the Robeson County's Sheriff's Office.

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When Did JP Miller Start Dating Suzie Skinner?

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JP Miller later married Suzie Skinner, the spouse of an US Army veteran who died in September 2021 in a pool accident. Victim of a previous accident, Skinner's husband Christopher Skinner was quadriplegic. Like Jeremy and Mica Miller, JP Miller had also officiated the wedding of Suzie and Christopher Skinner.

JP Miller claims that he and Suzie Miller did not get romantically involved till April 2025 - a year after the death of Mica Miller. However, according a 2024 sworn affidavit by JP Miller's first wife Alison Williams, he and Suzie Skinner allegedly started dating in 2021 around the time of Christopher Miller's death. Both were married at the time.