Did Vismaya Mohanlal manage to beat Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah box office opening with Thudakkam? Know all about it

Malayalam star Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya made her big-screen debut last Friday with Thudakkam. The film managed to beat a record previously held by Mohanlal’s friend and close collaborator, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter, Kalyani, with her hit film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Thudakkam is now officially the highest-opening for a female-led Malayalam film. However, it did not manage to outpace Lokah’s opening weekend haul.

Thudakkam beats Lokah at the box office

Vismaya Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in stills from Thudakkam and Lokah.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vismaya’s Thudakkam collected ₹2.55 crore net in India and ₹6.86 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. Kalyani’s Lokah had opened to ₹2.70 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of ₹6.63 crore, which Thudakkam managed to outpace by a hair’s breadth.

Where Thudakkam lacked was in its opening weekend. Unlike Lokah, Thudakkam received lukewarm reviews from critics. In its three days of release, the film collected ₹10.43 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of ₹23.46 crore. Whereas Lokah had brought in ₹14.30 crore net domestically and ₹40.87 crore gross worldwide, following favourable reviews.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohanlal seemed overwhelmed when his daughter’s debut hit screens on August 7. He wrote, “A father's heart couldn't ask for more. Watching Vismaya begin her journey with Thudakkam, and seeing the love you've shown her, is a blessing I'll always cherish.” Addressing the director, he added, “It warms my heart with immense joy to see Aashish Joe Antony, whom I have known and loved since he was a little boy, sharing this beautiful journey alongside her. Thank you for embracing them both with such warmth.” About Thudakkam and Lokah {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohanlal seemed overwhelmed when his daughter’s debut hit screens on August 7. He wrote, “A father's heart couldn't ask for more. Watching Vismaya begin her journey with Thudakkam, and seeing the love you've shown her, is a blessing I'll always cherish.” Addressing the director, he added, “It warms my heart with immense joy to see Aashish Joe Antony, whom I have known and loved since he was a little boy, sharing this beautiful journey alongside her. Thank you for embracing them both with such warmth.” About Thudakkam and Lokah {{/usCountry}}

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Thudakkam is an action thriller directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who also wrote the screenplay with Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. It stars Vismaya, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Miya George, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, and Jaffar Idukki. It also features Mohanlal in an extended cameo.

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Lokah, released in 2025, is the first in a franchise written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan for Wayfarer Films. Apart from Kalyani and Naslen, it also stars Sandy, Chandu Salim Kumar and Arun Kurian. Tovino Thomas, Dulquer, Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne, Soubin Shahir, Santhy Balachandran, Ahaana Krishna, Balu Varghese, and Vijay Menon appear in cameos. Mammootty lent his voice for a key character.