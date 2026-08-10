...
...
Next Story

Did Vismaya Mohanlal manage to beat Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah box office opening with Thudakkam? Know all about it

Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah currently hold the top spots for biggest openings by female-led Malayalam films.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 17:37:02 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Malayalam star Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya made her big-screen debut last Friday with Thudakkam. The film managed to beat a record previously held by Mohanlal’s friend and close collaborator, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter, Kalyani, with her hit film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Thudakkam is now officially the highest-opening for a female-led Malayalam film. However, it did not manage to outpace Lokah’s opening weekend haul.

Thudakkam beats Lokah at the box office

Vismaya Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in stills from Thudakkam and Lokah.
Vismaya Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in stills from Thudakkam and Lokah.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vismaya’s Thudakkam collected 2.55 crore net in India and 6.86 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. Kalyani’s Lokah had opened to 2.70 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of 6.63 crore, which Thudakkam managed to outpace by a hair’s breadth.

Where Thudakkam lacked was in its opening weekend. Unlike Lokah, Thudakkam received lukewarm reviews from critics. In its three days of release, the film collected 10.43 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of 23.46 crore. Whereas Lokah had brought in 14.30 crore net domestically and 40.87 crore gross worldwide, following favourable reviews.

Thudakkam is an action thriller directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who also wrote the screenplay with Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. It stars Vismaya, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Miya George, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, and Jaffar Idukki. It also features Mohanlal in an extended cameo.

Lokah, released in 2025, is the first in a franchise written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan for Wayfarer Films. Apart from Kalyani and Naslen, it also stars Sandy, Chandu Salim Kumar and Arun Kurian. Tovino Thomas, Dulquer, Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne, Soubin Shahir, Santhy Balachandran, Ahaana Krishna, Balu Varghese, and Vijay Menon appear in cameos. Mammootty lent his voice for a key character.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

mohanlalpriyadarshan
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Others/Did Vismaya Mohanlal manage to beat Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah box office opening with Thudakkam? Know all about it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe