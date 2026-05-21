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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal film does not beat L2 Empuraan but surpasses Thudarum opening

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Jeethu Joseph's Mohanlal and Meena-starrer has performed well on opening day despite mixed reviews. 

May 21, 2026 10:12 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21, on the actor’s 66th birthday. The film was released amid high expectations, being the third part of a hit franchise. While the opening failed to beat L2 Empuraan, Drishyam 2, the film has beaten the opening of Mohanlal’s other recent films.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal in a still from the Jeethu Joseph film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected 10.56 crore net in India on its opening day from 5396 shows. 9.11 crore came from Malayalam, 0.36 crore from Tamil, 0.96 from Telugu and 0.13 crore from Kannada. The film had an occupancy of 50.5% on its opening day, and it remains to be seen if the collections pick up on Friday and the weekend.

For context, in 2025, Mohanlal’s highest-grossing action film L2 Empuraan collected 21 crore on its opening day. Another much-loved crime thriller of his, Thudarum, brought in 5.45 crore and the rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected 3.25 crore. His epic action film Vrusshabha struggled at the box office and brought in 0.60 crore.

Drishyam 3 ends with a hint at Drishyam 4 might be in store, with Mohanlal also hinting at a fifth film before its release.

 
mohanlal jeethu joseph
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