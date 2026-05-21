Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal film does not beat L2 Empuraan but surpasses Thudarum opening

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21, on the actor’s 66th birthday. The film was released amid high expectations, being the third part of a hit franchise. While the opening failed to beat L2 Empuraan, Drishyam 2, the film has beaten the opening of Mohanlal’s other recent films.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal in a still from the Jeethu Joseph film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹10.56 crore net in India on its opening day from 5396 shows. ₹9.11 crore came from Malayalam, ₹0.36 crore from Tamil, ₹0.96 from Telugu and ₹0.13 crore from Kannada. The film had an occupancy of 50.5% on its opening day, and it remains to be seen if the collections pick up on Friday and the weekend.

For context, in 2025, Mohanlal’s highest-grossing action film L2 Empuraan collected ₹21 crore on its opening day. Another much-loved crime thriller of his, Thudarum, brought in ₹5.45 crore and the rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected ₹3.25 crore. His epic action film Vrusshabha struggled at the box office and brought in ₹0.60 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} When Drishyam was released in 2013, it was a monumental box office success for Malayalam cinema, becoming the first film in the language to cross the ₹50 crore milestone. Drishyam 2 was released directly on OTT in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen how Drishyam 3 will fare. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Drishyam was released in 2013, it was a monumental box office success for Malayalam cinema, becoming the first film in the language to cross the ₹50 crore milestone. Drishyam 2 was released directly on OTT in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen how Drishyam 3 will fare. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. It sees Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles. The film continues the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. It sees Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles. The film continues the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Drishyam 3’s focus is not on thrilling you with twists and turns, but on spotlighting Georgekutty and the fallout of his decisions. This makes it the least engaging film in the franchise because Jeethu never lets him falter, even when he resorts to violence. Unfortunately, by the end of the third film, you also almost forget why all this began. How a woman was forced to fight back when violated, and a father decided to protect her at any cost.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Drishyam 3’s focus is not on thrilling you with twists and turns, but on spotlighting Georgekutty and the fallout of his decisions. This makes it the least engaging film in the franchise because Jeethu never lets him falter, even when he resorts to violence. Unfortunately, by the end of the third film, you also almost forget why all this began. How a woman was forced to fight back when violated, and a father decided to protect her at any cost.” {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam 3 ends with a hint at Drishyam 4 might be in store, with Mohanlal also hinting at a fifth film before its release.

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