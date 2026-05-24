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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal’s thriller witnesses growth on Saturday, earns over 40 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3:  The third instalment of the Mohanlal film follows the story of Georgekutty after everything he has been through.

May 24, 2026 07:16 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Jeethu Joseph’s thriller Drishyam 3 arrived in theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday, and opened to impressive numbers at the box office. After witnessing a minor dip on Friday, the film recorded a slight jump in collections on Saturday. Here’s a look at how the thriller performed on its third day in theatres.

Box office game

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: The film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned an estimated 13.70 crore net in India on Saturday, registering a 24% jump in collections compared to Friday. The thriller had collected 11.05 crore on its second day, before witnessing noticeable growth over the weekend.

The domestic total at the moment is 40.60 crore nett. In terms of occupancy, the film recorded an overall 50.2% occupancy across 5,185 shows. In the overseas market, the film raked in 25 crore on Day 3, taking its total international gross to 70 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 has now climbed to 117.17 crore.

While Drishyam 3 has not beaten Mohanlal’s highest-grosser, L2 Empuraan, which grossed 32.10 crore in two days of release, it has fared better than his other recent releases. Another much-loved crime thriller of his, Thudarum, brought in 14.30 crore in two days and the rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected 5.75 crore. His historical epic Vrusshabha grossed only 1.64 crore net in India during its lifetime. Apart from Malayalam, Drishyam 3 is faring better in Telugu than in Tamil and Kannada.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, and its sequel came out in 2022. The third part was released in theatres on May 21. Jeethu Joseph has directed all three movies.

This film is also getting its official Indonesian remake. Titled Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita… which translates to Dad, I Want to Tell You..., the Indonesian adaptation marks the first Malayalam film to receive a remake specifically for the Indonesian market. The film is currently scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on August 20, 2026.

 
jeethu joseph mohanlal thriller
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