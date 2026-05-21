Drishyam 3 ending explained: What happens to Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family? Is there a Drishyam 4?

Drishyam 3 ending explained: Jeethu Joseph’s much-beloved character, Georgekutty (Mohanlal), is back to his old tricks. After evading authorities in the first two films, he finds his family threatened by the past once again and must find new ways to save them. But will he be able to safeguard his family, or will they face the brunt of a dark past? *Spoilers ahead* (Also Read: Drishyam 3 movie review: How long can Georgekutty and Mohanlal keep this up?)

Drishyam 3 story

Mohanlal reprises his role as Georgekutty for Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3.

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Georgekutty’s wife, Rani (Meena) and their children, Anju (Ansiba Hassan) and Anu (Esther Anil), have officially moved on from the events of Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Anju no longer suffers from seizures as she did in the past, and can even sit through her father’s new film Drishyam without getting triggered, thanks to therapy. Anu is all grown up, a smart-mouth who calls out her parents’ old-school ways, and is ready to fly the coop. Rani is ready to renovate their home, now that they’re no longer hurting for money.

Georgekutty, too, is thriving on the surface. He is a producer whose latest film is a massive blockbuster. He wants to marry off Anju so she can move on. If only the town would stop gossiping about their past. But beneath it all, he’s cracking from the pressure of what he has done to save his family. His wife and children still don’t know the extent to which Georgekutty went to protect them all. He's scared they'll think of him as a criminal. Even as he keeps looking over his shoulder for trouble, he reassures them nobody will reopen their case.

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 ending explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 ending explained {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He's wrong. Because Drishyam 3 sees the return of some old characters. Varun’s parents, Geetha (Asha Sharath) and Prabhakar (Siddique), are still grieving their son. Prabhkar is out to prove a point, as Geetha believes he didn’t do enough after their son was killed by Anju. Suspended policeman Sahadevan (Kalabhavan Shajohn), who tortured the family in custody in the first film, is now an alcoholic back with a vengeance. Even as these two team up for revenge with the help of Geetha’s friend Bastian (Murali Gopy), who reopened the case, Georgekutty stays ahead of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He's wrong. Because Drishyam 3 sees the return of some old characters. Varun’s parents, Geetha (Asha Sharath) and Prabhakar (Siddique), are still grieving their son. Prabhkar is out to prove a point, as Geetha believes he didn’t do enough after their son was killed by Anju. Suspended policeman Sahadevan (Kalabhavan Shajohn), who tortured the family in custody in the first film, is now an alcoholic back with a vengeance. Even as these two team up for revenge with the help of Geetha’s friend Bastian (Murali Gopy), who reopened the case, Georgekutty stays ahead of them. {{/usCountry}}

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Prabhakar wants Anju to pay the price for what she has done, so he hatches a plan to frame her for a crime she didn’t commit. He distracts Georgekutty with legal issues of Varun’s case, so he doesn’t find out what’s really in store. But the patriarch goes a step further when he learns of it. He rigs an already rigged crime scene and even goes as far as physically hurting his own daughter to paint her as a victim. But he's tired of the cat-and-mouse games. Despite having evidence against Prabhakar, he agrees to go to prison for Varun’s death if it means his family is safe. He also warns him against harming his family.

Is there a Drishyam 4?

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Mohanlal was not joking when he announced that there might be a Drishyam 4 and 5 in the works. As the constantly unresolved case comes to some conclusion with Georgekutty’s arrest, Drishyam 3 ends by hinting there’s more in store. When Prabhakar asks Geetha if she’s satisfied now, she replies that she wants to see Anju pay the price. Even though there’s no specific title card at the end announcing a Drishyam 4, the open ending pretty much sets up the story and hints that troubles have not ended for the family yet. And Georgekutty might have no choice but to keep playing this game.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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