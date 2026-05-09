Drishyam 3 trailer: Mohanlal's Georgekutty worries whether his kids think he is a criminal, plans his next move. Watch

Drishyam 3 trailer: Mohanlal's Georgekutty is back! The official trailer of the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is back. This time the stakes are higher as the story moves forward, and suspicions grow among the police, the community and even in Georgekutty's own family. (Also read: Drishyam 3 digital rights row explained: Amazon Prime Video issues warning, threatens legal action over Mohanlal film)

About the trailer

Drishyam 3 trailer: Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty.

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The trailer begins with Georgekutty sitting inside his home, along with his wife and daughters, having a conversation. They feel that the past, where all of them had been involved with the police and framed for murder, and eventually left free, is a thing of their past. They are now accepted in the society. But, Georgekutty is not convinced.

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{{^usCountry}} Without explicitly pointing out what sets a series of investigative forces on Georgekutty and his family, the trailer of Drishyam 3 tells the viewer that this time the man has to be cautious at all times, careful not to take a single wrong step. He says at one point that he worries even his family sees him as a criminal. What can he do next? That sets the rest of this thriller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without explicitly pointing out what sets a series of investigative forces on Georgekutty and his family, the trailer of Drishyam 3 tells the viewer that this time the man has to be cautious at all times, careful not to take a single wrong step. He says at one point that he worries even his family sees him as a criminal. What can he do next? That sets the rest of this thriller. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film is set to release in theatres on May 21, which is also the birthday of the National Award-winning actor. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is set to release in theatres on May 21, which is also the birthday of the National Award-winning actor. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios present the film. This is the third instalment of the hit franchise that sees Georgekutty struggle to hide a dark secret from the police force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios present the film. This is the third instalment of the hit franchise that sees Georgekutty struggle to hide a dark secret from the police force. {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Earlier, director Jeethu Joseph had said that audiences should not come with over-expectations but with curiosity. “This film is not a thriller but a family drama, focusing on how Georgekutty’s family has changed over the last four years,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn, is also set to release later this year. In December last year, it was announced that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will be released in theatres on October 2. Abhishek Pathak directs the film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu. The announcement video for the Hindi version had teased that seven years had passed since the incidents in the first film.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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