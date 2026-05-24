Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal film grosses 100 crore in 58 hours; surpasses Patriot lifetime

Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21 and within days of its release has grossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The third film in the hit franchise was released amid high expectations and received mixed reviews. However, the film has performed well at the box office. (Also Read: Drishyam 3 performs better overseas than in India; Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film grosses ₹76 crore worldwide in 2 days)

Drishyam grosses ₹ 100 crore in 58 hours

Esther Anil, Mohanlal, Ansiba Haasan and Meena play the leads in Drishyam 3.

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Mohanlal announced on social media that Drishyam 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in 58 hours. Sharing a poster with this written on it, he captioned the post: “Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you.” Drishyam 3 had grossed ₹50 crore on its opening day.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹40.60 crore net and ₹47.17 crore gross in India so far. The film has been performing well overseas, having collected ₹25 crore on day 3 from abroad versus ₹13.70 crore net in India. The film’s overseas gross stands at ₹70 crore, with the worldwide total standing at ₹117.17 crore. The film is the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film after Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros ( ₹221.19 crore) and Aadu 3 ( ₹120.11 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹40.60 crore net and ₹47.17 crore gross in India so far. The film has been performing well overseas, having collected ₹25 crore on day 3 from abroad versus ₹13.70 crore net in India. The film’s overseas gross stands at ₹70 crore, with the worldwide total standing at ₹117.17 crore. The film is the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film after Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros ( ₹221.19 crore) and Aadu 3 ( ₹120.11 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 has beaten the lifetime collection of films such as Mammootty-Mohanlal’s Patriot ( ₹79.92 crore) and Unni Mukundan’s Marco ( ₹102.55 crore). The film has yet to surpass the actor’s highest-grossing film L2 Empuraan, which collected ₹137.59 crore worldwide in three days. It remains to be seen if Drishyam 3 joins the ₹200 crore club with Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 has beaten the lifetime collection of films such as Mammootty-Mohanlal’s Patriot ( ₹79.92 crore) and Unni Mukundan’s Marco ( ₹102.55 crore). The film has yet to surpass the actor’s highest-grossing film L2 Empuraan, which collected ₹137.59 crore worldwide in three days. It remains to be seen if Drishyam 3 joins the ₹200 crore club with Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Drishyam 3 movie review: How long can Georgekutty and Mohanlal keep this up?)

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Asha Sarath star in it. It tells the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal), who must find a way to save his family yet again when their dark past resurfaces, and the case reopens.

(Also Read: Drishyam 3 ending explained: What happens to Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family? Is there a Drishyam 4?)

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Unlike Drishyam (2013) and the direct-OTT release Drishyam 2 (2021), Drishyam 3 received mixed reviews upon its release. The Hindi remake of the film, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu, will be released in theatres on October 2. It remains to be seen if that film receives more favourable reviews.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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