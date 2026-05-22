Mohanlal breaks down, wipes tears at Drishyam 3 FDFS, pens emotional note for fans: 'Your love means more than numbers'

In the video, Mohanlal can be seen sitting with the cast of Drishyam 3 and wiping away tears as fans applauded the film and shared positive reactions. The actor was also seen expressing gratitude to one of the fans with folded hands.

Actor Mohanlal ’s much-awaited film Drishyam 3 was finally released in theatres on May 21. Fans flocked to cinemas to watch the film, and the actor himself joined them for the first-day-first-show screening. A video from the theatre has now surfaced online, showing Mohanlal getting emotional after witnessing the audience’s response to the film. He also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the love showered on the movie.

He later took to Twitter and wrote, “Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and his family as your own.”

As May 21 also marked Mohanlal’s birthday, the actor was later seen celebrating with the cast and crew of the film. A video from the celebration showed him cutting a huge chocolate cake while the team cheered for him.

About Drishyam 3 Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in lead roles. The third instalment follows the story of Georgekutty and his family after everything they have been through. Georgekutty now longs for a semblance of normalcy for his loved ones. The film he produced, Drishyam, has become a massive hit, and he hopes to see Anju married so she can move on with her life.

While the family appears to be leading a comfortable life and Georgekutty seems to have succeeded in protecting them, a reporter’s renewed interest in the case threatens to unravel everything he has built over the years.

The film received mixed reviews from critics. However, it opened to strong box-office numbers, collecting ₹48.37 crore worldwide and ₹15.85 crore net in India. The Malayalam version contributed the largest share to the collections.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Drishyam 3’s focus is not on thrilling you with twists and turns, but on spotlighting Georgekutty and the fallout of his decisions. This makes it the least engaging film in the franchise because Jeethu never lets him falter, even when he resorts to violence. Unfortunately, by the end of the third film, you almost forget why all this began.”