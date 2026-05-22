As Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 releases, Indonesian remake casts real-life couple Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy

More than a decade after its original release, Mohanlal starrer Drishyam continues to grow into one of Indian cinema’s most successful global thriller franchises. Following the theatrical release of Drishyam 3 on May 21, it is now confirmed that the film is getting its official Indonesian remake. Titled Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita… which translates to Dad, I Want to Tell You..., the Indonesian adaptation marks the first Malayalam film to receive a remake specifically for the Indonesian market. Backed by Jakarta-based production house Falcon Pictures, the film is currently scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on August 20, 2026. Amid Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 buzz, Indonesian remake casts real-life couple Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy. (Instagram)

A fresh adaptation with a strong cast As reported by Variety, real-life celebrity couple Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy have signed on to headline the Indonesian remake. Bastian will play the role inspired by Georgekutty, the father forced to create an elaborate cover-up to protect his family. Meanwhile, Timothy takes on the role of the determined investigator attempting to break through his carefully constructed alibi.

The film is being directed by Danial Rifki. The supporting cast also includes actors Niken Anjani, Ziva Magnolya, Gunawan and Pritt Timothy.

How Drishyam became a global phenomenon Originally written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam released in 2013 with Mohanlal in the lead role. The film quickly became one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest success stories because of its tightly written screenplay, emotional family dynamics and unpredictable thriller structure.

The original Malayalam film was later adapted into several Indian languages. The Kannada version, Drishya, and its sequel starred V. Ravichandran, while the Telugu adaptations, Drushyam and Drushyam 2, featured Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. The Tamil adaptation Papanasam starred Kamal Haasan, while the Hindi remakes Drishyam and Drishyam 2 featured Ajay Devgn.

Drishyam 3 in cinemas and box-office Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theatres on May 21, coinciding with superstar Mohanlal's birthday. According to Sacnilk, the thriller grossed a massive ₹43.37 crore worldwide on its opening day. Interestingly, the film witnessed stronger momentum in international markets than in domestic cinemas. Overseas territories brought in a gross collection of ₹25 crore, compared to a domestic gross of ₹18.37 crore (amounting to a net collection of ₹15.85 crore in India).