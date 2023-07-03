Dulquer Salmaan leaves fans worried as he writes ‘I haven’t slept in a while,' deletes it later

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram, talking about not being able to sleep well for some time. His post left many of his fans concerned. While the actor has now deleted the post which came with a video, screenshots of the same have surfaced online. Also read: King of Kotha teaser: Dulquer Salmaan plays a vigilante in the land of gangsters

Dulquer Salmaan's cryptic post

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in King of Kotha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video featured Dulquer saying, “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same. It’s reached a point where I just can’t get it out of my mind. I want to say more but I’m not sure I’m allowed.”

Fans react to Dulquer Salmaan post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the screenshot of now-deleted post, one fan wrote on Twitter, "What happened to #DulquerSalmaan? He posted and deleted it later. Is everything alright to him?" "Dulquer Salmaan posted a video on Instagram and he deleted it in minutes after getting some controversial comments on it. What’s happening?" added another worried fan. Meanwhile, someone suggested, “It may be a promotion of his new movie.”

Upcoming work

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in King of Kotha. The film teaser, released in multiple languages, had introduced the land of Kotha, infamous for its lawlessness and gangster rule. Dulquer's voice was heard saying that the people of Kotha have been waiting for their ‘king,’ a messiah who can save them from the evils of the land. He made a grand entry in the end of the teaser and debuted an intense look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King of Kotha is directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film stars Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran in key roles. The gangster film is touted to be a complete entertainment package for both youth and families. It's backed by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Dulquer was last seen in Sita Ramam with Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth. Besides King of Kotha, he also has Guns & Gulaabs lined up in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.