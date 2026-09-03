Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game faces issues on release day: Twitter users flag content delay, no sound, cancelled screenings

Nahas Hidhayath’s I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has been released in theatres this Thursday. The film marks the actor’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha (2023) failed to make a mark at the box office. However, I’m Game is off to a shaky start, with X (formerly Twitter) users complaining about content delays, screening issues, cancelled shows, and more.

I’m Game faces screening issues

I'm Game is Dulquer Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha's failure.

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An X user posted videos from I’m Game screening at a Kerala theatre. They wrote in Malayalam, “Good start. No sound and stuck. Is this the only delay here?” Posting another video, they added, “The theatre owners say that this problem exists in most theatres. Why are they showing this? It's full blast here. The interval scene is shown right after the intro scene.” In the video that shows a frame being stuck, the audience at the theatre can be heard complaining loudly.

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{{^usCountry}} An X user who works at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad also flagged issues in content delivery and show cancellations, writing, “#ImGame Malayalam playing as per schedule but without subtitles as of now. Telugu morning show cancelled.” The proprietor of Vettri Theatres in Chennai seemed to have the same issue at 8:12 AM, minutes before the first show. They wrote, “#ImGame content received & loaded. Reg subs for 9 am show still not confirmed though.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X user who works at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad also flagged issues in content delivery and show cancellations, writing, “#ImGame Malayalam playing as per schedule but without subtitles as of now. Telugu morning show cancelled.” The proprietor of Vettri Theatres in Chennai seemed to have the same issue at 8:12 AM, minutes before the first show. They wrote, “#ImGame content received & loaded. Reg subs for 9 am show still not confirmed though.” {{/usCountry}}

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Several X posts flagged that while theatres received Malayalam content on Thursday morning, the day of release, the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions are facing delays. One X user wrote, “Several Telugu shows were cancelled this morning and almost all Tamil and Hindi shows will be cancelled today. This is unprofessional behaviour from the makers. Take your time, delay the release but deliver the content on time. I can’t understand these last-minute changes and DCP deliveries. This unnecessary pressure on cinemas and the damage to the show’s reputation are unacceptable.”

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Expected to affect box office performance

On September 1, when initial bookings opened, many X users seemed impressed with the way I’m Game tickets were selling. However, this soon seemed to change as posts about bookings looking dead began to make the rounds.

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One post reads: “After the initial firing, advance bookings are completely dead right now. Need decent reviews to hit atleast 15 CR opening at WW BO. Not a great sign for one of the biggest Malayalam films ever, especially for the homecoming film of DQ... #IMGame.” According to the trade website Sacnilk, I’m Game has collected ₹31 lakh as of 11 AM from 633 shows in India with an occupancy of 33%.

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I’m Game is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who co-wrote the script with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu, and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. It stars Dulquer, alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

The film was supposed to be released for Onam, clashing with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, the release was postponed from August 20 to September 3. Once the makers sort out the issues, it remains to be seen how the film will fare.