Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj pay tributes as Sita Ramam production designer Sunil Babu dies: 'An absolute genius'

Well-known production designer Sunil Babu died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital on Wednesday, as per reports. Known for his work in films such as Bangalore Days, Sita Ramam and the upcoming Tamil release Varisu, Sunil’s sudden death shocked the film fraternity,and several celebrities offered their condolences to his family, and paid their tributes on social media. Also read: Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari pay tributes as film critic Kaushik LM dies at 36

Former assistant of Sabu Cyril, Sunil Babu has worked across film industries, which also includes Bollywood. His last major release was Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu romantic drama, Sita Ramam. Sunil had won the Kerala State Film Award for best art director for the film Anantabhadra (2005). Some of his others films include Ghajini, Maharshi, Lakshya and Urumi.

Reacting to his death, filmmaker Anjali Menon took to instagram to pay her tribute. She wrote, “Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil.” Actor Prithviraj tweeted, “Rest in peace Sunil Etta (brother)! So many memories of working with an absolute genius.”

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram, and wrote in his long note, "Heart hurts. The kindest, warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly."

Sita Ramam's director Hanu Raghavapudi tweeted, “This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace Sunil Babu sir. The world will miss you.” A video tribute was shared also by the makers of Sita Ramam. National Award-winning cinematographer Santhosh Sivan shared a post on Facebook which read, “You leave a void in many lives, my dear friend Sunil babu, Production Designer. God Bless Rest in peace (sic)”

