Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das thriller Torpedo to roll from year-end, says Thudarum’s Tharun Moorthy

The latest Mohanlal film directed by Tharun Moorthy is going strong in theatres and is all set to be released in Tamil too on May 9. While the director has been busy promoting Thudarum across Kerala and meeting fans, he took time out to have a quick chat with Hindustan Times. Torpedo, produced by Ashiq Usman, will start shooting later this year and features notable actors including Fahadh Faasil.

Tharun Moorthy gives update on Torpedo

Talking about his new film, the Saudi Vellakka director said, “My next project is with Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Das. We just announced the project in fact. It’s titled Torpedo and is a kind of thriller that has been written by my colleague Binu Pappu, who is an actor and associate director. We have a great working relationship. The music is by Sushin Shyam, Vivek Harshan is the editor and the cinematographer is Jimshi Khalid. Ashiq Usman is the producer. We will start shooting the film at the end of the year.”

Torpedo also features actors Naslen and Ganapathi. The film’s production design is being done by Gokul Das, while Mashar Hamsa is handling costume design. There will be some stunning action sequences that will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

Writer Binu Pappu has worked with Moorthy on his first film Operation Java as an actor and as an associate director and actor in Moorthy’s second film, Saudi Vellakka. In 2022, Binu Pappu had told media that he was working on a screenplay that will be directed by Moorthy and it has come to fruition now.

Fans excited for Moorthy's next

Given that Thudarum has grossed more than ₹130 crore in nine days worldwide, there is a lot of excitement about his next film with Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh had a good 2024 where he delivered numerous hits including Aavesham and Pushpa 2. Right now, the Tamil audience is looking forward to his Maareesan which also stars Vadivelu and is set to release in July. His Malayalam film Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, also produced by Ashiq Usman, is likely to release in September.