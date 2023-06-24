Fahadh Faasil says he is not interested in promoting his films: ‘I find it tiring’

Fahadh Faasil is widely considered one of the best actors working today. The actor marked his debut as a producer with the release of thriller Dhoomam. In a recent interview, when asked about the role of promotions before the release of the film, the National Award-winning actor said that he would not like to waste his energy on it, and instead invest the same in making the film well. (Also read: Dhoomam Twitter reactions: Viewers say Fahadh Faasil is ‘excellent’ in ‘predictable, engaging’ thriller)

About Dhoomam

Fahadh Faasil turned producer with his latest release Dhoomam.

Dhoomam is a psychological thriller that revolves around a man (Fahadh) who wakes up with no memory and has to piece his past together. It also stars Roshan Mathew and Aparna Balamurali. The film released with relatively low publicity and has garnered interest based on the curiosity of its unique posters.

Fahadh on film promotions

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the film and his stance of not trying to promote his films in a conventional way, the actor said, "I want the audience to talk for my films. I have worked on a film for 100 days. I find it tiring to sell the film after that. I would rather put that energy into making the film than promoting it. If the film is good, people will watch it. I don’t want people to watch my bad films.”

Fahadh on social media

Fahadh, who is also absent from social media, added why he does not want to promote his films through them. He said, "I never had a social media account. I was on Facebook in my college days and that’s all. I prefer to connect with people on a personal basis than on social media. I have always been like this, and I don't want to change."

Fahadh's upcoming films

Fahadh has a number of films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Mari Selvaraj's political thriller Maamannan. Apart from this, he will also star in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021). He will be seen with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasurya Bharadwaj.

