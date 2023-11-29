Fans blast Emily Ratajkowski's ‘fatphobic’ photoshoot: ‘So out of touch and ignorant’

Emily Ratajkowski has come under fire for a photoshoot that fans believe mocks plus-size fashion. In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old model wore various outfits and posed for a spread in the French magazine Le Monde. Among all of the photos, one snap has been particularly blasted by social media users.

Emily Ratajkowski has come under fire for a photoshoot that fans believe mocks plus-size fashion (emrata/Instagram)

The series of photos was lensed by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch. The second photo in the series shows Emily standing entirely in one leg of a pair of jeans. She is seen holding the waistband out to the side, appearing to be flaunting the significant size difference.

‘That second pic is so out of touch and ignorant’

It came as a shock to fans as Emily has, in the past, been vocal about the issues plaguing the modelling industry. She has also discussed how she struggled with body image.

Fans took to the comment section, with one of them saying, “What a strange second photo. And you wrote a book about body image? Mm!” “Designers won’t make plus sizes unless it’s for a photo opp where a thin person can be quirky,” one user said, while another wrote, “The fact a whole team of people worked on this and thought this was cool is so fu**** up”. “what is the reason for this second photo? genuinely curious,” one user said, while another wrote, “writing a book centered body image and then doing the second photo is crazy”.

“One user mocked Emily, saying, “omg ur so skinny should we have a party should we invite bella hadid”. “That second photo is such godforsaken trash. In the year of our lord 2023?? STILL??? Yikes,” one user said, while another wrote, “That second pic is so out of touch and ignorant but the comments are chef’s kiss. She might be clueless but her followers get it and that is truly beautiful”. “What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture?” one said.

