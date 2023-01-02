Fawad Khan on possibility of The Legend of Maula Jatt's release in India: 'A great way to handshake, but...'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has said that the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in India would have been a good gesture for the two countries. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on December 30 but the release was cancelled and no fresh date for further release has been announced. (Also read: India release of The Legend of Maula Jatt cancelled)

The Legend of Maula Jatt is an official adaptation of the 1979 Pakistani cult classic Maula Jatt. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film features Fawad alongside Mahira Khan.

Asked about the film's release in India, Fawad told CNN, "That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eid and Diwali. Films and music is that kind of an exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not. So, let us see.”

He added that the year 2022, proved to be big year for not just him, but Pakistani cinema as a whole. “I am a small part of the industry and the kind of boundaries it pushed, the business it did and the filmmaking style…all of it proved great for Pakistani cinema.” Fawad shared a video clip of the interview on his Instagram.

Soon after the listings for The Legend of Maula Jatt were removed from cinema theaters, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar tweeted that the cancellation of the film's release was an impact of the party's efforts.

On Sunday, film director Bilal Lashari revealed that his film crossed ₹100 crore mark in Pakistan and $10 million worldwide. Sharing his excitement over the development, he tweeted, “Perfect timing as #thelegendofmaulajatt crosses 100 Cr. tonight at the Box Office in Pakistan and $10 milion worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of #TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success. Wishing you all a very happy new year!”

The Legend of Maula Jatt released in Pakistan on October 13, and has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

