The Legend of Maula Jatt: Pakistani film's release in India cancelled, no new release date

The release of Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt in India has been indefinitely postponed. An INOX official told PTI that the distributors have cancelled the release for December 30, and are yet to share any new release date. (Also read: MNS leader threatens against release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India)

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt features actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles, and has been scoring huge numbers at the box office worldwide. The film has also received wide critical acclaim.

"We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed. We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us," a PTI report quoted an INOX official as saying.

The official added, “Zee Studios had acquired the rights of The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well. But because of the resistance from certain sections, the decision was made to not release the movie.”

It added that the film was listed for a Friday release on the official Instagram handle of the multiplex chain PVR Cinemas earlier this week but, the post was quickly deleted.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and president of their cinema wing Ameya Khopkar tweeted about the cancellation of the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt and wrote, “Impact Of Raj Thackeray's Warning! After the warning given by MNS, the screening of the Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has now been completely cancelled. Not only in the state but also anywhere in the country, this film will not be released anymore.”

He added, “Again, if anyone has feelings of love for Pakistani artists, then this one warning is enough for them. Heartfelt congratulations to all my colleagues for this victory of the MNS movement.”

A modern-day adaptation of the 1979 cult classic titled Maula Jatt, The Legend of Maula Jatt released in Pakistan on October 13. Soon, it became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

Indian audiences have seen and loved Pakistani films, especially those of Mahira and Fawad. ZEE brought the Pakistani sitcom Humsafar to India, founding the base for their fandom. Both the actors have also featured in widely popular films.

Fawad worked with Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat in 2014, Anushak Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Alia Bhatt in Kapoor & Sons in 2016. Mahira was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017.

India last saw a theatrical release for a Pakistani film in 2011 when the Mahira-starrer Bol hit theatres. Prior to that, Ramchand Pakistani, Khuda Kay Liye, were among a few others released. It was after the 2016 terror attacks in Uri that Indian filmmakers took a decision to not work with Pakistani artists.

