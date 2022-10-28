Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt beats new Indian releases at North America, UK box office

This week’s two major Bollywood releases Thank God and Ram Setu have been able to achieve only moderate success at the box office. While Ram Setu’s numbers in India are still promising, overseas the film has been unable to achieve the kind of success previous Diwali releases did. Interestingly, a Pakistani film--The Legend of Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan--has managed to beat both these at the US and UK box offices, and that too quite convincingly. Also read: Fawad Khan says he was hospitalised after he tried to bulk up for The Legend of Maula Jatt

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the biggest Pakistani film ever made. It released two weeks ago and has already become the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever and the first from the country to gross PKR 100 crore ( ₹37 crore). The film also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik.

A Dawn report states that on its 13th day (October 27), The Legend of Maula Jatt earned $46,825 from 56 screens in the UK, completely dwarfing the collections of the two Bollywood releases. On the same day, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God earned $19,472 from 83 screens and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu collected $16,595 from 95 screens. This is despite the fact that it was only the third day since release for both the films.

The gap between Maula Jatt’s earnings and the Bollywood films wasn’t as wide in the US though. In the North American market (US-Canada), Maula Jatt earned $56,586 while Ram Setu earned $48,330 and Thank God did a business of $40,358 on October 27. Notably, both the Bollywood films had a higher screen count than the Pakistani film.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of the 1979 Pakistani film Maula Jatt, which is considered a cult classic. The Punjabi language film is directed by Bilal Lashari. It is Fawad’s first full-length role in a film since the 2015 Bollywood release Kapoor & Sons.

